Commuters and football fans to be hit by busy road closure

Westwick Street in Norwich will be closed for three days for electrical works - Credit: Simon Parkin

Motorists face congestion and delays by the closure of one of the busiest routes into Norwich city centre for three days.

Work to upgrade electrical supplies will see Westwick Street, between Coslany Street and Charing Cross, closed between September 13-16.

Drivers who usually use the one-way street to get into the city from the end of Dereham Road will face diversions, including on to St Benedict’s Street where traffic was permanently banned earlier this year.

The cycle lane in Westwick Street in Norwich will also be closed as part of electrical work - Credit: Simon Parkin

A spokesman for UK Power Networks said: “A road closure for Westwick Street is planned from next Tuesday onwards to upgrade a customer’s existing power supply.

“A permit is in place until September 16, but we will aim to complete this work sooner if possible. Diversions will be in place including directing traffic to St Benedict's Street. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Westwick Street is frequently congested at rush hour and when Norwich City are playing at home.

The closure is likely to lead to extra delays and congestion for fans when Norwich are due to take on Bristol City on Wednesday.