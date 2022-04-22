Angry city workers consider strike action over pay deal

Members of the Unite union on the steps of City Hall in Norwich last year - Credit: Unite

Angry city workers are considering strike action amid frustrations over a new pay deal.

Workers at Norwich City Services Ltd (NCSL), an arm's length company owned by Norwich City Council, are holding an indicative ballot for industrial action - which could involve between 200 and 250 people.

NCSL workers include staff who maintain city parks, clean the streets and carry out council house building and maintenance, and were previously based at Norfolk County Council's Norse.

Union representatives argue NCSL is offering poor terms in the latest pay deal, which will effectively be a pay cut once inflation is taken into account.

A 10pc pay increase was rejected by NCSL bosses, who instead offered a 4.2pc rise. Inflation is currently 7.5pc, with prices for goods and services rising.

Jonathan Dunning from Unison, one of the organisers of the protest - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Jonathan Dunning, Unison’s Norfolk branch secretary, said: "They have put in their offer and our members have made it crystal clear that it is not good enough.

"Unison's member's ballots have gone out today and Unite's are in the post.

"We are expecting a yes vote and we have told NCSL the terms are not acceptable while our members are really worried about the rising cost of living.

"If they thought our members would expect a real-terms pay cut they need to check their thought process."

A strike of NCSL workers was called off at the eleventh hour last May, with a 3pc increase on basic pay and improvements for annual leave and sick pay agreed, which was described as a "significant first step".

NCSL protesters outside the St Andrew's Hall - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Mr Dunning said workers he has spoken to are angrier than they were last year and stressed no one wanted to disrupt Norwich residents' lives but that NCSL workers are some of the lowest paid in the council.

The indicative ballot will close on May 5.

A spokesperson for NCSL said: “From the outset, we have been firm in our commitment to offering improved terms and conditions to employees, and the majority of our workforce are now on significantly better terms and conditions than when they transferred to NCSL in 2021 and 2022.

"This year’s offer sees a 4.2pc pay increase along with further enhancements to annual leave, pensions contributions and increased sick pay.

“We have assured the unions that the offer made is the best that we are able to achieve given the financial climate."