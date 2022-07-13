Strike action among street cleaners and grave diggers averted

The threat of strike action by workers who keep Norwich's streets clean, dig graves and make sure city parks are tidy has been averted.

Union members at Norwich City Services Ltd (NCSL) - responsible for park and building maintenance in the city - had been on the brink of industrial action in a dispute over pay and conditions.

But the workers, members of Unite and Unison, have reached an agreement with bosses at NCSL, owned by Norwich City Council.

An offer of a 4.2pc rise had been rejected, with workers having called for a 10pc increase.

Union leaders said an agreement has now been reached which will see staff get a 5.5pc pay increase, as well as changes to other conditions such as sick pay, annual leave and employer pension contributions.

Adam Oakes of Unite - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Adam Oakes, Unite regional officer, said: “This is an important pay deal and agreements on previous deals which have steadily seen improvement in the workers’ pay and conditions, especially with regard to sick pay.

"Unions remain committed to continue to campaign for NCSL workers to be on the same terms and conditions as Norwich’s directly employed workforce.”

Jonathan Dunning, from Unison - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Unison branch secretary Jonathan Dunning said: “There is more money in workers' pockets today because of the determination of trade union members.

"By joining a union, workers strengthen their collective voice in the workplace allowing them to bargain for better outcomes.”

The unions say workers who will benefit from the pay deal include grave diggers, housing maintenance staff, street cleaners and park keepers.

In May, members had voted to reject the pay offer and signalled they could be prepared to strike in the future.

NCSL is an arm's length company owned by the Labour-controlled council.

It was created after City Hall ended its contracts with Norfolk County Council-owned Norse.

Hundreds of workers who used to be employed by Norse transferred over to the new company last year.