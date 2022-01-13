News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Cycle path improvement agreed

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 7:00 AM January 13, 2022
The path running between Dereham Road to beyond Chapel Break Road would be widened and a cycle path created

The path running between Dereham Road to beyond Chapel Break Road would be widened and a cycle path created - Credit: Google Street View

Plans to improve a city cycle lane have been given the nod by councillors, after they agreed to give a patch of land to another council.

Norfolk County Council requested the Norwich City Council give them a path - known as Mayfly Way - to upgrade the cycleway.

The improved path will run from Dereham Road to beyond Chapel Break Road, to the rear of Thurlby Road. 

A report to the city council cabinet said there was a ‘negligible’ value for the land.

Recommending the decision to cabinet colleagues on Wednesday evening, councillor Paul Kendrick, cabinet member for resources, said: “Although we will not receive any capital receipt in return to this transfer we will be freed from the need to maintain this grass area.” 

Cabinet unanimously agreed the decision. 

If Norwich City Council did not approve the transfer, then Norfolk County Council had the option to compulsory purchase the land. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Land Rover towing 20ft container pulled over for doing 30mph on A47
  2. 2 Fire breaks out at King's Lynn shellfish factory
  3. 3 Pub and hotel getting hot tub cabins, street food park and crazy golf
  1. 4 Two Norfolk businesses to feature on BBC One programme
  2. 5 Two Land Rovers overturn on A148
  3. 6 Man dies after suffering medical episode in Iceland store
  4. 7 Flat on north Norfolk's 'Champagne coast' sells for £1 million
  5. 8 Roofer kept ripping off customers AFTER pleading guilty to fraud
  6. 9 'No need for it' - Concerns raised over proposed Costa Coffee
  7. 10 'Mindless destruction' at newly-opened pocket park
Planning and Development
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Nurse with Covid vaccine

Coronavirus

Interactive map: Covid case rates above national average in one part of...

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
An aerial view of the plot of land, looking north-east.

South Norfolk District Council

Deal struck over plans for 800 new homes on edge of Norwich

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Bonnie Marsh, from Dereham, who has died at the age of four. She is pictured with her dog, Coco

Family's emotional tribute to 'cheeky' Bonnie, four, after sudden death

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Police and East of England Ambulance were spotted attending an incident in Inman Road, Sprowston, Norwich.

Woman dies following concerns over her safety

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon