Cycle path improvement agreed
- Credit: Google Street View
Plans to improve a city cycle lane have been given the nod by councillors, after they agreed to give a patch of land to another council.
Norfolk County Council requested the Norwich City Council give them a path - known as Mayfly Way - to upgrade the cycleway.
The improved path will run from Dereham Road to beyond Chapel Break Road, to the rear of Thurlby Road.
A report to the city council cabinet said there was a ‘negligible’ value for the land.
Recommending the decision to cabinet colleagues on Wednesday evening, councillor Paul Kendrick, cabinet member for resources, said: “Although we will not receive any capital receipt in return to this transfer we will be freed from the need to maintain this grass area.”
Cabinet unanimously agreed the decision.
If Norwich City Council did not approve the transfer, then Norfolk County Council had the option to compulsory purchase the land.
