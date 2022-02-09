City tennis court contract up for grabs

City Hall is looking for someone to take over the running of its tennis courts across the city.

Norwich Parks Tennis currently runs four tennis courts at Eaton Park, Waterloo Park, Harford Park and Lakenham Recreation Ground. A fifth facility at Heigham Park is set to be completed early this year.

Tennis centre operations are currently provided by The National Tennis Association, with their 10-year contract set to end on March 31.

Before and after. Work has started to put in new tennis courts at Heigham Park. - Credit: George Thompson/James Packham

To have a provider in place in time for the new contract in April the contract will have to be signed by Feb 17.

The city council faced criticism last year over its decision to demolish the last remaining grass tennis court in Norwich at Heigham Park.

At a cabinet meeting on Wednesday evening, councillors agreed to award the contract to "the most economically advantageous supplier" with the decision delegated to council executives..