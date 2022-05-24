New Lord Mayor and Sheriff sworn in and Norwich council leader confirmed
- Credit: Nick Butcher
A cabinet post at Norwich City Council will go unfilled while an investigation into a councillor's social media post is carried out.
Sally Button, who represents the Bowthorpe ward for Labour, was due to be appointed to Norwich City Council's cabinet on Tuesday.
Her position - believed to have been for social inclusion - was put on hold after it emerged she had shared a photograph on Facebook in 2017 which included the picture of a golliwog, a character widely considered a racist stereotype.
Alan Waters, newly reappointed as the council leader, did not announce what post Ms Button would have held but said the responsibilities will be shared among cabinet members while an investigation was carried out.
Mr Waters added he could not comment further until the Labour Party investigation was complete.
On Monday, Ms Button issued a full apology saying she abhorred racism.
Tuesday's annual council meeting also saw the Lord Mayor and sheriff sworn in at a civic ceremony.
Lord Mayor Kevin Maguire and Sheriff Caroline Jarrold have been selected to serve a second civic year.
Their terms were extended due to the limits the pandemic placed on their initial year.
The Lord Mayor of Norwich, Dr Kevin Maguire, said: “After last year’s challenges, we are on the road to a splendid civic year which will include the return of the Lord Mayor’s procession with (perhaps literally) bells and whistles.
“I am particularly pleased to enjoy the rare privilege of being made Lord Mayor two years in succession – I have lots of ideas for the year ahead. It is fantastic that we can continue support for Home-Start Norfolk (our civic charity) whom I hope will get a real boost from the Lord Mayor’s procession.”
The Sheriff of Norwich, Caroline Jarrold, said: “I am delighted to have been asked to serve for a second term as Sheriff of Norwich alongside the Lord Mayor.
"The past year has been so disrupted due to the pandemic, and I am looking forward to participating in events which did not happen, or which were scaled down."
Mr Waters was also reappointed as leader of the council for the eighth year, thanking councillors for putting their trust in him.