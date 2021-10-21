News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Council's serious failures on safety checks are called in for scrutiny

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 9:21 PM October 21, 2021   
Norwich City Council is taking contracted-out services back in-house; Photo: Nick Butcher.

Council's failure to carry out water and fire safety checks called in for scrutiny

The council's failure to carry out crucial fire, water and electric checks that could have put lives in danger has been called in for scrutiny.

Failure in oversight meant electrical safety checks at nearly 900 homes, some of which should have been carried out at least five years ago, were never carried out.

And water supplies in up to 500 homes may have missed vital checks for legionella, a germ that can cause lethal illnesses.

Councillor Lucy Galvin

Councillor Lucy Galvin - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Councillors on the Norwich City Council scrutiny committee heard an additional meeting to discuss the issue on November 4 has now been scrapped in favour of one on December 2.

Speaking after Thursday's meeting, Green Party councillor Lucy Galvin said: "I am pleased councillors agreed to the Green group’s request for detailed and ongoing scrutiny of this serious health and safety blunder.

"It’s essential that the council makes sure this never happens again."




