Norwich people with prepayment meters could get £50 for energy bills

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 6:15 AM November 2, 2022
Energy bill

Norwich City Council is offering £50 to help with energy bills - Credit: PA

People in Norwich who have prepayment meters are being urged to apply for a further £50 to help with their energy bills.

The money is part of Norwich City Council's discretionary rebate scheme, which aims to provide support to residents struggling with energy bills.

The majority of the discretionary fund has already been paid out automatically to those eligible, but a proportion has been put aside to give extra help for those with prepayment meters or who are struggling with paying their energy bill.

Those eligible for the £50 payment include households in the city council area who have a prepayment meter and those experiencing fuel poverty.

Applicants will need to provide evidence, such as a receipt from their prepayment top up, or a recent energy bill.

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council.

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council - Credit: Jeff Taylor

Alan Waters, leader of the Labour-controlled council, said: "The discretionary rebate funding is one of a number of schemes that we administer to help residents with rising costs. I’d urge anyone with a meter or struggling with energy payments to apply for the £50 payment today.”

Applications, which can be made at www.norwich.gov.uk/EnergyRebate, must be received by November 14.

