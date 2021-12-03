Norwich City Council is consulting on whether to increase council tax by the maximum amount by 1.99pc - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Norwich taxpayers could see the city council portion of their council tax bill rise by the maximum amount next year, as the authority tries to save millions of pounds.

The Labour-controlled council plans to consult with the public on its plan to save £6.5m in 2022-23 and £10.6m over the next four years.

The proposals includes a 1.99pc council tax rise - the maximum allowed without having to call a city-wide referendum.

This will equal an additional 11p cost per week for properties in Band D, though for the majority of Norwich residents it will be lower, as most homes are in Band A or B.

Another proposed measure would see the council looking at the buildings and spaces it owns to see if there are any letting opportunities - or if any can be sold.

Council contracts could also be reviewed to see if better terms can be negotiated or whether it could make more sense to provide some services directly.

The amount that the council charges for some services could be increased, with some services reduced or stopped altogether.

Cabinet member for corporate resources Paul Kendrick said: “Setting a balanced budget is never an easy task, but particularly when this has to be done in the context of a number of uncertainties over government funding and the ongoing impact of Covid-19.

Cabinet member for resources Paul Kendrick - Credit: Archant

“One thing is certain, though, that it's important we continue to rise to the challenges and maintain our proven track record of prudent financial planning and careful management of resources, as well as innovation in delivering services to our residents and businesses.

“It is important that we hear your voice when we are considering the budget options,” he added.

The council’s cabinet will meet on December 8 to discuss the budget followed by the public consultation, which will run from December 9 until January 19.

The provisional local government settlement - announcing how much funding local government will receive from central government - is due in the middle of December.

The results of the public consultation will be analysed and inform the final proposals when considered by the whole council on February 22.

The consultation will be available at www.norwich.gov.uk/consultations