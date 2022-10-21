Leader and deputy leader of Norwich City Council to stand down

The leader of Norwich City Council has announced he will be standing down next year.

Alan Waters, leader of Labour-controlled City Hall, has decided not to seek re-election in next May's council elections, at the end of his four year term.

Mr Waters has been leader of the council since 2015 - his second stint at the helm of the authority, having previously led it from 1993 to 1998.

Mr Waters, who represents Crome ward, has been a city councillor since 1988.

He said: "While it was a difficult decision, I believe it was the right one.

"By next May I will have been a city councillor for 32 years, over one-third of that time as leader of the council.

"It has been a tremendous privilege to work with so many talented and committed people over the years – both within and outside of the council – and to serve the city I was born into and will be forever attached to.

“But there’s still much work to be done over the coming months so we will be working at full stretch to achieve the very best outcomes for the council and residents, and to ensure there is strong political continuity after May 2023.”

His deputy Gail Harris has also decided not to seek re-election.

Gail Harris, deputy leader of Norwich City Council - Credit: Norwich Labour Party

Mrs Harris, who represents Catton Grove, has been a city councillor since 2012.

She said she had been privileged to represent her ward and to serve as deputy leader and cabinet member for social housing.

She said: "I know we both have our residents and tenants at the heart of everything we do.

"The cost of living crisis is of concern to us all and as a council I know we will do everything we can to support our residents in these troubling times. So, our work continues – and will continue to the very last day we are both councillors.”

Stephen Evans, the city council’s chief executive, said: "Alan and Gail's commitment to Norwich and to the city council is clear for all to see and their positive legacy is assured.

“They are amongst the hardest working and dedicated councillors I've worked with during my career."

The new leader and deputy leader will be determined after the city council elections in May.