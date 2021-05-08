News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Breaking

Norwich City Council Elections 2021 - Labour keep control of City Hall

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 10:04 PM May 8, 2021    Updated: 10:05 PM May 8, 2021
Norwich City Council has agreed to increase its share of the council tax by 1.95pc. Photo: Nick Butc

The results in the battle for City Hall are in. - Credit: EDP pics Â© 2007

Norwich City Council remains in the control of Labour after an election in which what little drama there was centred on one ward.

Twelve of the council's 39 seats were up for grabs, but it was largely a case of as you were.

The most interest focused on Thorpe Hamlet. Former Green councillor Nigel Utton had quit the party to go independent and then resigned altogether after describing coronavirus as "the biggest con in history".

The Greens were determined to win it back, although Labour fancied their chances. But it was former Green group leader Ash Haynes who emerged victorious.

There was no change in any of the other wards. Labour retained Mile Cross, Bowthorpe, Crome, Catton Grove, Lakenham, University, Town Close, Wensum,

You may also want to watch:

The Greens held Mancroft and Nelson, while the Liberal Democrats kept Eaton, where they have all three ward councillors.

It means the council is now made up of 27 Labour councillors, nine Green Party and three Liberal Democrats.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk and Suffolk Elections 2021: Norwich City Council LIVE Results
  2. 2 Norfolk and Suffolk Elections 2021: County council election results
  3. 3 Martin Lewis: How to get your hands on £280 if you worked from home
  1. 4 Moment delivery driver walks through shop window
  2. 5 Great-grandmother can't dance amid gallbladder operation complications
  3. 6 Village pub's burgers are a hit for our reviewer as eating out returns
  4. 7 Two Norfolk destinations named among most scenic in UK
  5. 8 6 things to do as temperatures set to rise to 21C
  6. 9 Make it modern: Norfolk rectory goes up for sale after renovation
  7. 10 Norfolk County Council Elections 2021: Joy for Greens in Norwich

The election in the 13th ward - Sewell - has been postponed until June 17 after the death of candidate Eve Collishaw.

Overall turnout was 36.2pc.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Pets Paradise opens in Fakenham. The shop is a life long dream of the owner Siven Cook who believes

Owner of new pet shop says he will put animal welfare before sales

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
bob collis

'Complete shock' - Neighbours stunned after cannabis farm uncovered

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
RSPCA animal rescuer Paige Burnham with the three kittens rescued in Burnham Market.

Three adorable abandoned day-old kittens adopted by stray

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Roadworks on the A47 are causing delays.

Updated

Long tailbacks on A47 due to roadworks and lane closure

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus