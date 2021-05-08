Norwich City Council Elections 2021 - Labour keep control of City Hall

Breaking

May 8, 2021

Norwich City Council remains in the control of Labour after an election in which what little drama there was centred on one ward.

Twelve of the council's 39 seats were up for grabs, but it was largely a case of as you were.

The most interest focused on Thorpe Hamlet. Former Green councillor Nigel Utton had quit the party to go independent and then resigned altogether after describing coronavirus as "the biggest con in history".

The Greens were determined to win it back, although Labour fancied their chances. But it was former Green group leader Ash Haynes who emerged victorious.

There was no change in any of the other wards. Labour retained Mile Cross, Bowthorpe, Crome, Catton Grove, Lakenham, University, Town Close, Wensum,

The Greens held Mancroft and Nelson, while the Liberal Democrats kept Eaton, where they have all three ward councillors.

It means the council is now made up of 27 Labour councillors, nine Green Party and three Liberal Democrats.

The election in the 13th ward - Sewell - has been postponed until June 17 after the death of candidate Eve Collishaw.

Overall turnout was 36.2pc.