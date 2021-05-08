Norwich City Council Elections 2021: Full Results
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
Labour remain in control of Norwich City Council following the election count.
The only change was that the Greens won in Thorpe Hamlet, which had been vacant since former Green Nigel Utton went independent and then quit altogther.
The political make-up at City Hall is now Labour 27, Greens nine and the Liberal Democrats three.
These are the results in the Norwich City Council election:
Key: C - Conservative, G - Green, I - Independent, L - Labour, LD - Liberal Democrats, Bold indicates the winner. * Indicates the sitting councillor.
You may also want to watch:
Bowthorpe: Sean Bennett (LD) 132, Joshua Lowe (C) 662, Sue Sands * (L) 1173, Jonathan Watson (I) LAB HOLD. Turnout: 32.8pc.
Catton Grove: Jonathan Gillespie (C) 941, Nigel Lubbock (LD) 99, Tony Park (G) 346, Mike Stonard * (L) 1253. LAB HOLD. Turnout: 33.8pc.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk and Suffolk Elections 2021: Norwich City Council LIVE Results
- 2 Norfolk and Suffolk Elections 2021: County council election results
- 3 Martin Lewis: How to get your hands on £280 if you worked from home
- 4 Moment delivery driver walks through shop window
- 5 Great-grandmother can't dance amid gallbladder operation complications
- 6 Village pub's burgers are a hit for our reviewer as eating out returns
- 7 Two Norfolk destinations named among most scenic in UK
- 8 6 things to do as temperatures set to rise to 21C
- 9 Make it modern: Norfolk rectory goes up for sale after renovation
- 10 Norfolk County Council Elections 2021: Joy for Greens in Norwich
Crome: Steve Barber (C) 1065, Judith Ford (G) 358, Adam Giles * (L) 1217, Samuel Neal (LD) 88. LAB HOLD. Turnout: 36.5pc.
Eaton: Jane Saunders (G)463, Chris Smith (L) 1004, John Ward (C) 1004, James Wright * (LD) 1963 LIB DEM HOLD. Turnout: 56.7pc
Lakenham: Paul Davies (LD) 254, Rachel Everett (L) 1325, Robert Hammond (C) 778, Sabine Virani (G) 435. LAB HOLD. Turnout: 36.4pc
Mancroft: Craig Harvey (C) 379, Martin Schmierer * (G) 1538, Jo Smith (L) 847, Alan Wright (LD) 62. GREEN HOLD. Turnout:40pc.
Mile Cross: Fiona Dowson (G) 254, Eric Masters (C) 593, Vaughan Thomas * (L) 1124, Ian Williams (LD) 100. LAB HOLD. Turnout:28.5pc.
Nelson: Lucy Galvin (G) 2434, Lynda Groves (L) 1647, Iain Gwynn (C) 352, Erlend Watson (LD) 114. GREEN HOLD. Turnout: 54.1pc.
Sewell: Postponed until June 17 after candidate's death.
Thorpe Hamlet: Ash Haynes (G) 1281, Jeremy Hooke (LD) 124, Simon Jones (C) 588, Claire Kidman (L) 1055, Ash Smith (I) 51 GREENS TAKE VACANT SEAT. Turnout: 37.9pc.
Town Close: Nick Caistor (G) 775, Mary Chacksfield (C) 792, Jacob Hamilton (LD) 258, Ian Stutely * (L) 1942. LAB HOLD. Turnout: 46.7pc
University: Carol Chilton (LD) 142, Emma Hampton (L) 1315, Tom Holloway (G) 506, Henry Lynn (C) 483. LAB HOLD. Turnout: 32pc.
Wensum: Liam Calvert (G) 808, Gordon Dean (LD) 99, David King (C) 606, Martin Peek * (L) 1349. LAB HOLD. Turnout: 34.4pc.