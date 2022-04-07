Who are the 2022 Norwich City Council election candidates?

Norwich City Council is the only local authority in Norfolk which will have local elections in 2022. - Credit: Nick Butcher

A third of seats are up for grabs in Norwich next month, with a series of returning faces on the ballot.

Nine of the 13 seats up for grabs on Thursday, May 5 are controlled by Labour, who will be battling to avoid more losses.

The Green group has made several gains from the leading party over the last few years, with five seats gained in 2019 and another one in 2021.

Three incumbents have decided to stand down this year - Labour's Pattrick Manning and Marion Maxwell in Lakenham and Crome respectively.

Lord Mayor of Norwich Marion Maxwell. Photo: Steve Adams - Credit: Steve Adams

While the Green's Nannette Youssef will not be returning to Nelson.

Thorpe Hamlet has been hotly contested in previous years and several former incumbents are back on the ballot this time around.

Candidates in Thorpe Hamlet are Lib Dem Jeremy Hooke, Conservative Simon Jones, current Green councillor Ben Price and Labour's Cavan Stewart.

Jeremy Hooke is a former lord mayor of Norwich - Credit: Archant Library/Antony Kelly

Mr Hooke is a former city councillor and ex-Lord Mayor. Back in 2007, he won the seat with just a single vote more than the Green opponent, James Conway.

Labour's Cavan Stewart, a former ICT teacher at Thorpe St Andrew School, is also back on the ballot. In May 2018, Mr Stewart became the first Labour councillor in the ward since 1982 but lost his seat the following year.

Antony Little, who is standing in Sewell, is another familiar name, having previously acted as the leader of the Conservative group before losing his seat in 2011. Mr Little will be better known to some as the executive principal of the Hewett Academy and Jane Austen College.

Hewett Academy principal Antony Little. - Credit: Inspiration Trust

Currently, the council is made up of 26 labour, 10 greens and three Liberal Democrats, with Labour in overall control.

Three members of Labour’s cabinet are on the ballot - Cate Oliver, Paul Kendrick and Matt Packer.

Who are the Norwich City Council election candidates?

Bowthorpe: Sean Bennett (LD), Oscar Houseago (C), Maddie Lyall (G), Mike Sands* (L)

Catton Grove: Hassan Iqbal (C), Paul Kendrick* (L), Tony Park (G), Ian Williams (LD)

Crome: Steve Barber (C), Claire Kidman (L), James Killbery (G), Nigel Lubbock (LD)

Eaton: Caroline Ackroyd* (LD), Peter Prinsley (L), Jane Saunders (G), John Ward (C)

Lakenham: Paul Davies (LD), Robert Hammond (C), Gurpreet Padda (L), Sabine Virani (G)

Mancroft: Jess Carrington (L), Gordon Dean (LD), Iain Gwynn (C), Jamie Osborn* (G)

Mile Cross: Gunnar Eigener (G), Desmond Fulcher (LD), Eric Masters (C), Vivien Thomas* (L)

Nelson: David Fairbairn (LD), John Fisher (C), Lynda Groves (L), Simon Redding (I), Julie Young (G)

Sewell: Helen Arundell (LD), Alex Catt (G), Antony Little (C), Matt Packer* (L)

Thorpe Hamlet: Jeremy Hooke (LD), Simon Jones (C), Ben Price* (G), Cavan Stewart (L)

Town Close: Willem Buttinger (G), Mary Chacksfield (C), Carol Chilton (LD), Cate Oliver* (L)

University: Jane Fisher (C), Matthew Fulton-McAlister* (L), James Hawketts (LD), Tom Holloway (G)

Wensum: Alex Atkins (LD), Liam Calvert (G), David King (C), Kevin Maguire* (L)

Key: C - Conservative, G - Green, I - Independent, L - Labour, LD - Liberal Democrats. *Denotes sitting councillor