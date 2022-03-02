Norwich to FINALLY get cashless car parks

Drivers parking in Norwich City Council's off-street car parks will not have to rustle around for coins from next year. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

Cashless payments will finally be accepted at Norwich council car parks by June this year - six months after City Hall pledged the system would be in place.

Back in October 2020, Norwich City Council announced it was looking to introduce card payments at its sites at some point in 2021.

While the Barn Road car park and multi-stories now offer this facility, all other on- and off-street sites still require cash.

Pay machines have been installed at Barn Road car park in Norwich. - Credit: Dan Grimmer

Cashless payments have long been available in South Norfolk, North Norfolk, Great Yarmouth and West Norfolk. But the machines in Norwich, installed in 2014, do not accept them.

A Norwich City Council spokesman has now said they wanted to be able to provide the option at surface car parks within the next three months.

He said: “Following our successful move to cashless car parking at Barn Road car park, plans have been finalised to offer the option at all of our pay and display car park locations.

“We appreciate that this modern and flexible new method is much-needed and we look forward to completing this project within the next few months.”

Rouen Road car park is one of the city council-run car parks where you can only pay with coins - Credit: Archant

It costs the city council £120,000 a year to pay a company to collect all the money which drivers put in the machines - and City Hall is keen to cut those costs.

In 2018, the council said introducing cashless payments could result in an increase in the price of parking.

Last year, the authority announced it would be rolling out charges to parks across the city to help cover a budget shortfall. To date, no fees have been introduced.

Last month, Matthew Packer, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said "capacity issues" in the parks team meant implementation had been delayed.

Matthew Packer, cabinet member for health and wellbeing - Credit: Labour Party

Mr Packer said the charges would be rolled out in the "coming weeks".

Asked when they would be introduced, a council spokesperson said the authority was "working on their introduction.”

Where can you pay by card?

Card:

Barn Road

Rose Lane multi-storey

St Andrews multi-storey

St Giles multi-storey

Cash only:

Chantry car park

Chapelfield East

Colegate

Magdalen Street

Monastery Court

Pottergate

Queens Road

Rouen Road

St Crispins