Council warns of 'difficult choices' as inflation leaves growing budget gap

Worried council leaders have warned "difficult choices" will need to be taken to plug a growing budget gap in the coffers of City Hall.

The amount Norwich City Council needs to balance its budget over the next four years has grown from £10m to £11m amid rising inflation - and the council's reserves are dwindling.

A report which will go before councillors next week reveals £6.2m needs to be saved in 2023/24 and the council only has reserves of £9.9m.

Officers at the Labour-controlled council says it has to keep £5.1m in reserves as a minimum, so the £4.8m it could spend would not cover the gap.

Officers have warned: "If the level of savings required is not found on an on-going basis it is possible that the level of general reserves held by the council could reach the minimum level of reserves by as soon as the end of 2023/24.

"Consequently, it is vital that the council identifies options to deliver in full on an on-going basis the full four-year saving requirement."

The report says inflation and increased demand is putting further pressure on finances.

At this stage, the cuts and savings which might need to be made have not been revealed, with officers working up proposals.

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council. Pic: Jeff Taylor. - Credit: Jeff Taylor

But council leader Alan Waters warned "difficult choices" would have to be made unless the government gives councils more help.

He said: "We have been working our socks off to provide vital services to people in the city and I think the government needs to recognise the role which councils have been doing.

"The cost-of-living crisis means people are relying more than ever on the council’s services and we’re working incredibly hard to protect them, but local authorities are facing inflation pressures not seen for decades.

"The impact on the city council's budget next year from inflation is forecast to be £4.2m.

"This leaves us facing some very difficult choices unless the government provides more funding to help councils ride out the storm.”

James Wright, leader of the Liberal Democrat group at Norwich City Council - Credit: Dan Grimmer

James Wright, leader of the Liberal Democrat group, said: "As the council looks to find savings, there must be an increased drive to work directly with communities to find out what they need the council to provide going forward, and perhaps allow those communities to take on services from the council."

Analysis

Just as the cost of living crisis is hitting people in the pocket, councils are experiencing something of a crisis of their own.

Leaders at Norfolk County Council have warned the increasing cost of adult social care, construction prices for schools and school transport costs, amid fuel rises, had the potential to add significant sums to County Hall's outlay.

And the language used by leaders at City Hall show Norwich City Council is also experiencing pressure - at a time when people will be looking to the authority to help them cope.

"Difficult choices" will need to be made if the government does not do more to assist councils, says leader Alan Waters.

And it is troubling that the council highlights the levels of its reserves - warning that it could reach minimum levels by the end of 2024.

Just what the council will do to manage all this, if the government does not provide more help, is not yet clear.

Charging people more for services at a time when they are struggling themselves would not be popular, while increasing council tax by the maximum allowable without a referendum would only generate about £60,000 a year.