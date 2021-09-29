Government support needed to prevent climate disaster, councillors say

Published: 8:28 AM September 29, 2021

City councillors have demanded more government support to tackling climate change.

Two motions focusing on tackling climate change were supported by councillors across the political divide at a meeting of Norwich City Council on Tuesday evening.

The motions were put forward by Labour and Green councillors.

Both motions focused on cutting greenhouse emissions and the impact climate change has already had after a year of "rampant wildfires in America, hundreds of people killed by extreme floods in Germany and China and the Met Office issuing its first-ever extreme heat warning in the UK".

The Labour motion, put forward by Emma Hampton, saw the council agree to write to members of the government, including Alok Sharma MP, president of the COP26 meeting, calls on the government to provide more resources and powers to councils, and states support for a green recovery from Covid that created green jobs.

Supporting her motion, Ms Hampton said: "This is our best last chance and our last chance full stop to keep these targets alive and to avert catastrophic climate destruction."

Ms Hampton added there was a "disconnect" between the government's emissions reduction targets and the policies in place to deliver them.

While the Greens and Lib Dems supported the plans, both argued Labour's motion did not go far enough.

Lucy Galvin of the Green Party argued there needed to be three things: an action plan, to put "their money where their mouth is" by investing in green technology, and retrofitting and insulating properties.

James Wright from the Lib Dems suggested more land should be covered by meadows rather than artificial surfaces to help absorb water and they need to encourage more people to use active travel.

The Green Party motion, put forward by Denis Carlo called for the cabinet to work with partners to implement climate change adaptation strategies, implement an adaption strategy covering city council work, and work with the local government association to make the case for more funding.

Both motions were accepted unanimously.