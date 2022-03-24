Norwich zero emission zone bid gets £500k government cash

Castle Meadow in Norwich could be covered by the zero emission zone. - Credit: Antony Kelly

The potential creation of a zero emission zone in the centre of Norwich has moved nearer - after the government awarded half a million pounds for the idea to be investigated.

Norfolk County Council has been given £500,000 to explore the idea of the zone, which would restrict all but the most eco-friendly vehicles from a series of roads.

Council bosses hope it would cut pollution in the city centre and encourage more people to switch to more sustainable forms of transport.

The council had asked the government for cash to work up a business case for the scheme.

Norwich is one of just three cities awarded Zero Emission Transport City (ZETC) cash from the Department for Transport (DfT).

County Hall bosses are quick to stress that they do not intend the scheme to involve a 'congestion charge' to be imposed on general traffic.

The streets it would cover are those such as St Stephens Street, Red Lion Street, Castle Meadow and Exchange Street, where traffic is already - or will be - restricted.

The DfT cash will see a detailed study carried out this year to explore how such a zone could be set up and what benefits and impacts it would have on city people, businesses and transport operators.

With the intention of eliminating exhaust emissions, the idea is the plan - along with further government funding sought to bring in electric buses - would help with a switch to electric vehicles.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport. - Credit: Simon Parkin

Martin Wilby, the council's cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: “We’re very pleased to be selected as this innovative pilot programme aims to demonstrate practical ways to decarbonise transport systems in city centres.

"A zero emission zone would link in well with our forward looking Transport for Norwich Strategy, and wider Norfolk Local Transport Plan, which aim to cut carbon, reduce congestion, improve air quality, and build on some of the great work to boost our cycling and public transport network.”

Part of the study will explore whether deliveries to businesses could be done using e-cargo transport - electrically powered, zero emission bicycles, with boxes and containers fitted, in which goods can be carried.