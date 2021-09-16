News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Norwich City away fan car park bar bid rejected again

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 5:42 PM September 16, 2021   
Lower Clarence Road car park could become an away fans bar

Part of the car park on Lower Clarence Road could be used as a bar for away fans - Credit: Google

Plans for an away fan bar in a city centre car park have been rejected once again.

Norwich City Council's licensing committee rejected plans for a temporary alcohol licence in Lower Clarence Road car park, close to the Carrow Road stadium, for the second time on Thursday.

The applicant, Dean Bath, wanted a section of the car park turned into a makeshift fan park where supporters of visiting teams could have a drink as soon as they step off their coaches.

He submitted two applications - for the Watford and Liverpool matches on September 18 and 21.

Councillors spent almost four hours examining evidence from the applicant and police.

"Since the previous hearing a lot of effort has gone into addressing the concerns raised at the subcommittee, unfortunately, on this occasion, the police hasn't taken part in this process," said Gavin Tempest, a former police inspector who runs a licensing company, speaking on behalf of the applicant.

You may also want to watch:

"My experience and good practice is that responsible authorities try to work with operators to try to make sure licensing objections are met."

Insp Gavin Tempest in Prince of Wales Road back in 2013. PIC: Bill Smith

Insp Gavin Tempest in Prince of Wales Road back in 2013. PIC: Bill Smith - Credit: EDP pics © 2003

Michelle Bartram, the constabulary's licensing officer, apologised for bringing the committee back, saying there would be a "sense of deja vu".

Most Read

  1. 1 Driver dies in crash on A47
  2. 2 Motorcyclist dies in crash on A11
  3. 3 Electric vehicle owners could have to pay £50 to run cables to cars
  1. 4 GP surgery in special measures after inspectors find range of faults
  2. 5 Indian restaurant in Norfolk nominated for two national awards
  3. 6 End of an era as hardware store closes after 60 years
  4. 7 Vintage tractor enthusiast's prized collection goes under the hammer
  5. 8 Your favourite pub, café, restaurant and hotel in Norfolk revealed
  6. 9 Woman who was found with maggots living in hand evicted from care home
  7. 10 Inside the police operation that has led to 3000 arrests in Norfolk

Ms Bartram said the temporary licences were submitted before any agreement being made with the police and she was unable to respond to Mr Tempest due to "prior commitments".

She said previous objections remained, such as away fans no longer dispersing through the city, with a larger group being harder to police, and a lack of seating leading to rapid drinking.

Mr Tempest argued the Watford game on Saturday would be perfect for a trial run, as they expected fewer coach fans for the match.

While Ms Bartram accepted there were likely to be fewer coach fans, she said they could still see people turning up by train using the site.

An objection submitted by the council's pubic protection officer over concerns of public urination was removed after hearing there would be more urinals and temporary toilets.

Ian Stutely, the chair of the committee, said some concerns had been addressed but they found the application unacceptable due to possible rapid drinking and contribution to crime and disorder.

Norwich City Council
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

sainsburys

Exclusive

'A kick in the teeth' - Sainsbury's staff angry at Boxing Day 'gift'

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
69 properties will be available on the open market, comprising two, three and four-bedroom houses, p

Stark warning building trade at 'breaking point' over price hikes

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
The Red Arrows take part in a display at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Glouces

Norfolk Live

Eyes to the skies: Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk today

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Aldborough is one of many picturesque venues in the Norfolk Cricket League. Picture: ARCHANT

Norfolk village named one of best in the UK

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon