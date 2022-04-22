MPs to hear evidence of mental health challenges Norfolk young people face

Dan Mobbs, chief executive of MAP, is to give evidence about mental health among young people in Norfolk to a committee of MPs - Credit: Archant

The challenges young people in rural areas such as Norfolk face in getting mental health support is to be raised in Westminster.

Dan Mobbs, chief executive of Norwich-based youth charity MAP, is to give evidence in front of a House of Commons committee of MPs who are investigating rural mental health.

The committee started its inquiry into rural mental health because mental health services are often concentrated in areas of high population density – towns and cities – while access to services in remote or rural areas is often limited.

MAP's advisers, counsellors, youth workers and other professionals work with young people aged 11 to 25 across Norfolk to help them get support.

And Mr Mobbs said the invitation to give evidence was a welcome opportunity to get across the message of how critical it is that people in rural areas do have access to services and help.

He said: "I was talking to someone the other day, based in London, and everyone there was up in arms that train services had been cut from hourly to half hourly - but compare that to living somewhere with a bus which leaves the village just twice a day.

"There are benefits to living in a rural county - in that you have access to the outside - but the flip side is the difficulty in accessing services.

"Young people can become isolated and, unless you have parents who can ferry you around, they can get stuck in their towns and villages.

"It's also a myth that young people want all their services to be online. Some do, but some do want to meet people in the flesh.

"And, as we know, the quality of broadband in Norfolk can make online services difficult."

Mr Mobbs said he intends to highlight the lack of basic provision of youth services in Norfolk, but also to talk about the progressive work which MAP has been doing.

People helped by MAP have previously been involved with the Young People's Takeover of the EDP, where they joined our journalists and editorial team to produce articles and features.