Castle facing backlog of weddings after Covid disruption and busy summer

Published: 8:45 AM September 4, 2021

Couples hoping to tie the knot at Norwich Castle have been warned there could be a wait as the team fight a Covid backlog.

As lockdown restrictions were eased, the historic venue enjoyed a boosted summer period, with scores saying their vows in the registry office, which is based in the museum.

But with the pandemic having wreaked havoc in the wedding industry, the castle is still playing catch-up, working its way through rebooking ceremonies that had to be postponed as a result of the lockdowns.

By the end of September, around 300 ceremonies will have been hosted at the castle since April, as restrictions easing meant lovebirds can flock back.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: "From April to the end of September this year we will have conducted around 300 ceremonies at Norwich Castle, which is typical for the summer season.

"The final three months of 2021 will see the number of couples getting married at the castle more than double compared to 2019.

"This comes as more of people are happy to have an autumn or winter ceremony this year."

But owing to cancellations related to the pandemic, the Castle is facing a backlog of bookings to get through, with the council warning people may have to wait until spring 2022 to get in.

The spokesman added: "We are grateful to all the couples who have been patient while ceremonies have been changed or rescheduled through each lockdown.

"We hope all couples who have celebrated at Norwich Castle and all venues across Norfolk during the pandemic were able to have a day that was special and memorable to them, given the challenging circumstances.

"Availability for future ceremonies can be found on our website and we recommend couples look at Spring 2022 for the next availability. We are really looking forward to more couples holding their ceremonies in Norwich Castle and at all venues across Norfolk in the future."

Weddings have been a regular fixture at the castle for more than five years, with the functions moved there after the closure of the registry office at Churchman House, in 2015.