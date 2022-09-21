New date for bridge to shut for £20,000 repair work

A city bridge is due to shut this weekend so £20,000 of repair work can be done - after bad weather scuppered previous plans to fix it.

Norwich's Carrow Bridge will be closed to traffic for two nights, so work to fix its timber decking can be carried out by Norfolk County Council.

The bridge will be shut from 7pm on Friday, September 23 until 7am on Saturday, September 24.

It will then close again from 7pm on Saturday until 7am the next day (Sunday, September 25).

It means the bridge will be re-opened in time for the Football Against Dementia charity match at Norwich City's Carrow Road stadium, which kicks off at 3pm.

The work had been due to take place earlier this month, but rainy weather meant it could not happen.

If the weather is bad again this weekend, then work would be rescheduled for the following week - with closures from 7pm on Friday, September 30 until 7am on Saturday, October 1 and from 7pm on the Saturday until 7am the following day.

County Hall and the Broads Authority remain at loggerheads over what should happen to the bridge, which is almost 100 years old, in the longer term.

Norfolk County Council had intended to spend £150,000 this summer to fix Carrow Bridge, which can lift to allow vessels to pass on the River Wensum beneath it, into place.

The council's Conservative cabinet agreed to make the money available to fix the bridge into place for a temporary period of five years.

The council's thinking was that welding it in place would save on maintenance costs because deck panels would not have to be fixed so often, after being shaken loose by traffic.

But it triggered opposition from the Broads Authority, because section 61 of the Norwich Corporation Act 1920 states the bridge must be able to open to allow vessels to pass to access the port of Norwich.

The authority, which would have had to grant the council a licence for the work, had said it would be "totally unacceptable" to weld the bridge shut.

The council's welding shut plan was put on hold and, since then, talks have been continuing about what should happen, with this £20,000 repair work taking place in the meantime.

The road over the bridge will be closed to all vehicles while the work is carried out and for a short time once the repairs have been completed, to allow for the surface to dry and set.