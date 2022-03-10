News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Huge city advertising screen approved

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 3:53 PM March 10, 2022
One of 11 new BT Street Hubs will be placed outside of John Lewis in Norwich

One of 11 new BT Street Hubs will be placed outside of John Lewis in Norwich - Credit: Archant/BT

Another high-tech advertising board has been approved for a city centre street, despite concerns from councillors.

Telecoms giant BT has submitted a series of planning applications for  'street hubs' – 75inch advertising monoliths with free Wi-Fi and phone charging facilities - with the latest one approved for outside John Lewis.

Previous applications for St Swithins Road and Brigg Street were approved last month.

At Thursday’s City Hall planning committee meeting, Green councillors argued the board on All Saints Green should not display any advertising.

Sandra Bogelein said advertising could be distracting and would negatively impact the street.

While other councillors dismissed rejecting both sides, it was agreed that advertising would only be displayed on one side of the board.

No advertising will be shown when facing All Saints Chruch, which council officers said would "adversely affect the visual identity of the street scene" and the grade one listed church.


