People in Norwich hit with council tax rise after increase agreed

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 10:31 PM February 22, 2022
Norwich City Council element of the council tax will rise by 1.99pc for 2022/23 - Credit: Mike Page

People in Norwich will be hit with another council tax rise this year after an increase was agreed by City Hall. 

The Labour-controlled Norwich City Council agreed its budget for the forthcoming year at a meeting late on Tuesday night, with leaders saying it will invest £38.9m in upgrading and building new council homes and a further £68.2m into "critical infrastructure".

The share of council tax that goes to the authority is set to increase by 1.99pc - equivalent to £5.47 extra a year for a Band D property. 

This brings the cost for a Band D property to £280.21. 

To balance the books, the council needs to save around £3.2m, of which around £1.4m will have to be permanent savings. A further £2.1m will have to be taken from reserves.

Paul Kendrick, Labour's cabinet member for resources on Norwich City Council. Pic: Archant Library. - Credit: Archant

Paul Kendrick, cabinet member for resources warned that £9.9m of further cuts will be needed by 2026/27.

He said: "This is not a budget of cuts in services, it is a budget of investment.

"Investment in our assets, investment in our services, investment in the people of Norwich."

The Green Party tabled a series of amendments, including £60,000 for a new housing efficiency manager role to tackle retrofitting council homes, £5,000 for gym equipment at Chapelfield Park and offering £100,000 worth of grants to community centres to make energy improvements. 

Green councillor Sandra Bogelein said: "The council will need to retrofit community centres at some point anyway.

"This is a win-win proposal."

Green Party Councillor Sandra Bogelein proposed a series of amendments to the budget - Credit: Archant

Mr Kendrick criticised the amendments for using reserves to fund them, warning money can "only be used once".

All amendments were defeated.

Council bosses also voted to retain a council tax reduction scheme, providing relief of up to 100pc on tax bills for those on the lowest incomes. 

The city council element for 2022/23 will be - Band A £186.81, Band B £217.94, Band C £249.08, Band D £280.21, Band E £342.48, Band F £404.75, Band G £467.02, Band H £560.42 

Norfolk County Council rubber-stamped its 2.99pc increase in the share of council tax bills which go to County Hall on Monday. 

The police and crime commissioner agreed a 3.59 pc increase on the share of bills that goes to Norfolk Constabulary earlier this month. 

Combining those increases, people in Norwich will pay in total in 2022/23 - Band A £1,390.11, Band B £1,621.79, Band C £1,853.48, Band D £2,085.16, Band E £2,548.53, Band F £3,011.90, Band G £3,475.27, Band H £4,170.32. 

