People in Norwich hit with council tax rise after increase agreed
- Credit: Mike Page
People in Norwich will be hit with another council tax rise this year after an increase was agreed by City Hall.
The Labour-controlled Norwich City Council agreed its budget for the forthcoming year at a meeting late on Tuesday night, with leaders saying it will invest £38.9m in upgrading and building new council homes and a further £68.2m into "critical infrastructure".
The share of council tax that goes to the authority is set to increase by 1.99pc - equivalent to £5.47 extra a year for a Band D property.
This brings the cost for a Band D property to £280.21.
To balance the books, the council needs to save around £3.2m, of which around £1.4m will have to be permanent savings. A further £2.1m will have to be taken from reserves.
Paul Kendrick, cabinet member for resources warned that £9.9m of further cuts will be needed by 2026/27.
He said: "This is not a budget of cuts in services, it is a budget of investment.
"Investment in our assets, investment in our services, investment in the people of Norwich."
The Green Party tabled a series of amendments, including £60,000 for a new housing efficiency manager role to tackle retrofitting council homes, £5,000 for gym equipment at Chapelfield Park and offering £100,000 worth of grants to community centres to make energy improvements.
Green councillor Sandra Bogelein said: "The council will need to retrofit community centres at some point anyway.
"This is a win-win proposal."
Mr Kendrick criticised the amendments for using reserves to fund them, warning money can "only be used once".
All amendments were defeated.
Council bosses also voted to retain a council tax reduction scheme, providing relief of up to 100pc on tax bills for those on the lowest incomes.
The city council element for 2022/23 will be - Band A £186.81, Band B £217.94, Band C £249.08, Band D £280.21, Band E £342.48, Band F £404.75, Band G £467.02, Band H £560.42
Norfolk County Council rubber-stamped its 2.99pc increase in the share of council tax bills which go to County Hall on Monday.
The police and crime commissioner agreed a 3.59 pc increase on the share of bills that goes to Norfolk Constabulary earlier this month.
Combining those increases, people in Norwich will pay in total in 2022/23 - Band A £1,390.11, Band B £1,621.79, Band C £1,853.48, Band D £2,085.16, Band E £2,548.53, Band F £3,011.90, Band G £3,475.27, Band H £4,170.32.