Five things you want changed about North Walsham's 1,800 homes plan

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:27 PM June 1, 2021   
65 pc of readers say they are against plans for 1,800 new North Walsham homes.

65 pc of readers say they are against plans for 1,800 new North Walsham homes.

A project which will transform North Walsham and see its population boom with 1,800 new homes has been revealed by North Norfolk District Council.

The North Walsham West plans, which will also see a new North Walsham West Link Road connect Norwich Road to Cromer Road and the Laundry Loke industrial estate via Bradfield Road, have been met by strong opposition from the public, with two thirds of readers against plans.

A survey conducted by this newspaper gave residents the opportunity to suggest changes to the plans. Here are some of your suggestions:

Build fewer homes

A common suggestion from readers was to reduce the number of homes.

Many felt 1,800 was too many for the town's amenities to cope with, however some indicated they would be willing to support plans if the number was between 500-800.

The proposed site for North Walsham West adjacent to Cromer Road.

The proposed site for North Walsham West adjacent to Cromer Road.

Build the planned new school and infrastructure before houses

One popular suggestion was to build the planned new school and infrastructure before the houses, ensuring the town can handle the increase in population.

Illustrative plan of the North Walsham West development which is set to bring 1,800 homes to the town.

Illustrative plan of the North Walsham West development which is set to bring 1,800 homes to the town.

Ensure a new healthcare centre is built as part of the plans

Another very popular suggestion was to ensure a new doctor's surgery and dentists was built as part of the plans.

Currently the council says discussions will be had with the NHS and CCG to possibly provide a new health centre, with land allocated for this.

Respondents to our survey wanted to ensure this was a priority, saying medical appointments are extremely difficult to book in the town as it stands.

Ensure a large proportion of homes are affordable and available to local people

Area adjacent to Cromer Road where part of the North Walsham West development would be based.

Area adjacent to Cromer Road where part of the North Walsham West development would be based.

Some were concerned plans only promised to class at least 15% of homes as 'affordable', with calls for at least half to be made attainable to young families.

Many said they wanted the homes to be available to local people only, stopping people from out of town purchasing them as second homes due to North Walsham's close proximity to coastal holiday hotspots Cromer and Mundesley.

Build homes on brownfield sites instead

Area adjacent to Cromer Road where part of the North Walsham West development would be based.

Area adjacent to Cromer Road where part of the North Walsham West development would be based.

Many were concerned the majority of the development was set to be built on green arable land, pointing out that they could support plans if built on sites such as the former Crane Fruehauf factory.

