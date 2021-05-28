News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
How will developers limit impact of 1,800 new North Walsham homes?

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:30 AM May 28, 2021   
North Walsham West plans will transform the town and see its population boom with 1,800 new homes, but how will developers look to keep the environmental impact low?

North Norfolk District Council says it will look to achieve "high environmental methods of construction" when building the development and use renewable energy.

Listed buildings and the site of the Battle of North Walsham will be protected and the design aims to "reflect the defining and distinctive qualities of the surrounding landscape" by protecting trees, hedgerows and woodland.

The council is hoping to enable most local trips to be made on foot or bicycle and plans to build a broad range of infrastructure across the area in order to reduce the need for travel.

Plans say construction will "reduce energy consumption and generate more green energy locally", with sustainable drainage, flood storage and domestic water reduction measures incorporated into the development.

To have your say on North Walsham West, fill out our poll here.

For more on the plans visit: https://northwalshamextension.north-norfolk.gov.uk/

