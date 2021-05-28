How will developers limit impact of 1,800 new North Walsham homes?

Published: 6:30 AM May 28, 2021

Area adjacent to Cromer Road where part of the North Walsham West development would be based. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

North Walsham West plans will transform the town and see its population boom with 1,800 new homes, but how will developers look to keep the environmental impact low?

North Norfolk District Council says it will look to achieve "high environmental methods of construction" when building the development and use renewable energy.

Listed buildings and the site of the Battle of North Walsham will be protected and the design aims to "reflect the defining and distinctive qualities of the surrounding landscape" by protecting trees, hedgerows and woodland.

Illustrative plan of the North Walsham West development which is set to bring 1,800 homes to the town. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council/Stuart Harrison

The council is hoping to enable most local trips to be made on foot or bicycle and plans to build a broad range of infrastructure across the area in order to reduce the need for travel.

Plans say construction will "reduce energy consumption and generate more green energy locally", with sustainable drainage, flood storage and domestic water reduction measures incorporated into the development.

To have your say on North Walsham West, fill out our poll here.

For more on the plans visit: https://northwalshamextension.north-norfolk.gov.uk/