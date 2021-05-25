News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Music studio, cafe and sensory room set former bank

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 10:26 AM May 25, 2021   
Bob Wright, Mal Gray, Paul Oakes and Annie Abbs of North Walsham Phoenix Group outside the former Ba

Bob Wright, Mal Gray, Paul Oakes and Annie Abbs of North Walsham Phoenix Group outside the former Barclays bank in North Walsham. Photo: North Walsham Phoenix Group - Credit: North Walsham Phoenix Group

A former Barclays bank could become a music studio, cafe and sensory room.

The youth and community space is being planned by North Walsham Phoenix Group, who announced plans for the £20,000 recording studio in its basement last month.

Pending getting planning permission, the group plans to support young people in the town by offering mental health drop-ins, youth support services and family support, with those offerings giving way to youth clubs, music and drama in the evenings.

The former bank vault in North Walsham where a brand new recording studio is set to be built.

The former bank vault in North Walsham where a brand new recording studio is set to be built. - Credit: Wayne Beauchamp

The group's planning application to North Norfolk District Council says only minor alterations would be required to create the new hub whilst preserving its historic bank vault.

When plans were announced back in September last year, group chair, Mal Gray said: "We are all very excited at the amazing opportunities that lay ahead.”

In 1982, the building starred on the small screen when it appeared in the Tales of the Unexpected's The Moles episode.

The former bank vault in North Walsham where a brand new recording studio is set to be built.

The former bank vault in North Walsham where a brand new recording studio is set to be built. - Credit: Wayne Beauchamp


You may also want to watch:

North Walsham News
North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police officers were called to Spice Lounge on Wensum Street in Norwich on Friday evening (May 21).

Large police presence at Norwich Indian restaurant

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Traffic is moved off the A11 at Attleborough after a crash closed the road.

'It's chaos'- Long delays and diversions as A11 shut between Thetford...

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Coastguard teams assisting police following an incident at Neatishead.

Armed police in eight-hour stand-off after man made threats on boat

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Police were spotted in Southcroft, Hethersett, on Saturday afternoon.

Norfolk Live | Updated

Several police and paramedic crews called to village

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus