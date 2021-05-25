Music studio, cafe and sensory room set former bank

Published: 10:26 AM May 25, 2021

Bob Wright, Mal Gray, Paul Oakes and Annie Abbs of North Walsham Phoenix Group outside the former Barclays bank in North Walsham. Photo: North Walsham Phoenix Group - Credit: North Walsham Phoenix Group

A former Barclays bank could become a music studio, cafe and sensory room.

The youth and community space is being planned by North Walsham Phoenix Group, who announced plans for the £20,000 recording studio in its basement last month.

Pending getting planning permission, the group plans to support young people in the town by offering mental health drop-ins, youth support services and family support, with those offerings giving way to youth clubs, music and drama in the evenings.

The former bank vault in North Walsham where a brand new recording studio is set to be built. - Credit: Wayne Beauchamp

The group's planning application to North Norfolk District Council says only minor alterations would be required to create the new hub whilst preserving its historic bank vault.

When plans were announced back in September last year, group chair, Mal Gray said: "We are all very excited at the amazing opportunities that lay ahead.”

In 1982, the building starred on the small screen when it appeared in the Tales of the Unexpected's The Moles episode.

The former bank vault in North Walsham where a brand new recording studio is set to be built. - Credit: Wayne Beauchamp



