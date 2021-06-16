News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
People asked how £2m high street funding should be spent

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 8:39 AM June 16, 2021   
St Nicholas Church in North Walsham. Photo: Paul Brittain

St Nicholas Church, with its famous ruined tower, in North Walsham. Photo: Paul Brittain - Credit: Paul Brittain

People have been asked to give their opinion on how £2m of high street heritage funding should be spent.

North Walsham residents can suggest their ideas for the High Street Heritage Action Zone project, which aims to revitalise the town, at the building between St Nicholas' Church and the Shambles on June 16 and 17.

The £2m funding was awarded to the town by Historic England to increase appreciation of the town's "unique character".

North Walsham town centre.

North Walsham town centre. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Hosted by architects, Heta and Influence along with North Norfolk District Council (NNDC), the event will look at how the town is used by visitors and how to ensure the centre is functional but enjoyable to visit.

Concepts plans will be on display and activities including arts and crafts, afternoon tea and a heritage walk will take place.

North Walsham town centre.

North Walsham town centre. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Councillor Richard Kershaw, NNDC’s portfolio holder for sustainable growth, said: “I urge residents, businesses and visitors to make the most of this opportunity to contribute to the scheme of works planned for North Walsham.

"We truly want the space to reflect the vision of those who live and work here and make the town accessible and enjoyable for all.”

Shona Hatton, associate director at Influence, said: “It’s so important to get out into the communities that we are working in and meet the local people to understand their opinions and ideas.

"We are really pleased to have the opportunity to do that in North Walsham and be able to show the community what we have been working on so far on this exciting and important project, alongside architect HETA.

"Myself and the team hope to meet lots of people over the two days, who want to share their ideas and take part in what will be an informal but active discussion on bringing the best to North Walsham.”

North Walsham shops carry on under lockdown. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

North Walsham' town centre. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske - Credit: Archant

The event on Wednesday will run from 1pm until 6.30pm, while the event on Thursday will run from 10am to 5.30pm, for more information visit the council's website at: https://www.north-norfolk.gov.uk/news/2021/june/what-would-you-like-to-see-in-north-walsham/

Those who cannot make the dates are invited to suggest them at North Walsham Funday on June 27 or do so online.

