Grant of £90,000 will help North Walsham show its 'rebellious side'

Published: 12:50 PM May 19, 2021

A town is hoping to showcase the "rebellious" side of its culture after it was awarded £90,000 of funding to support cultural activities.

North Norfolk District Council and North Walsham’s Cultural Consortium were awarded the grant by Historic England as part of the North Walsham High Streets Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ) to create and deliver community-led cultural activities on the high street over the next three years.

The activities will aim to showcase the "rebellious" side of North Walsham's unique heritage such as the peasants' revolt and formation of the agricultural workers union in the town.

North Walsham High Street Heritage Action Zone. Looking towards the market place past the Market Cross.Image: North Norfolk District Council - Credit: Archant

Bob Wright, chair of North Walsham's Cultural Consortium, said: “This is a great opportunity for everyone to say what they love about our town centre, whether it is a building, an experience or an emotion.

"Those things that are loved by many will form the basis of events or artworks during the next three years.”

The project aims to be community focused and hopes to have positive long-term effects that benefit the town.

The cultural programme, running alongside the HSHAZ projects from now until 2024, with activities which will involve the community to celebrate local pride in the historic town centre, its diverse buildings and heritage.

North Walsham HSHAZ is one of more than 60 high streets to receive a share of £6m for their cultural programme.

St Nicholas Church, with its famous ruined tower, in North Walsham. Photo: Paul Brittain - Credit: Paul Brittain

Virginia Gay, NNDC’s portfolio holder for leisure, wellbeing and culture added: “North Walsham is full of fine buildings, but it's the culture of a town which brings it to life - its festivals, art, drama, markets and music.

"This award will allow us to celebrate the spirit of our town both past and present and it will bring pleasure to so very many people.”

Theatre and musical performances are already included in the programme, along with artwork created by local people.

The consortium will seek out residents’ opinions on the centre of North Walsham, and how this can be shared with everyone in town in the hope it will form a shared identity the community can be proud of.

The council has launched an online engagement page in order to gather ideas for events which could be held as part of the project at: https://northnorfolkdistrictcouncil.mysocialpinpoint.co.uk/north-walsham-haz/home/