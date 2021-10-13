Council preparing to spend £640k on extra homeless accommodation
- Credit: Archant
A Norfolk council is considering plans to spend more than £600,000 on temporary accommodation for rough sleepers.
On Wednesday morning, North Norfolk District Council's (NNDC) overview and scrutiny committee heard plans for using £2.5m from reserves on projects, including £640,000 on temporary accommodation (TA).
A report to councillors said the district has high levels of homelessness, which could rise further due to the end of the Universal Credit increase.
The money would go towards the creation of a dedicated energy officer role, purchase of two new TA units, the establishment of a private rented sector guarantor scheme and conversion of eight shared ownership homes to affordable rent.
Councillor Harry Blathwayt said this would be beneficial for the people on the edge of society.
You may also want to watch:
"To fail to release this money to aid these people would be irresponsible," he said.
The council currently has 12 homes used as TA, with one further home being purchased and one being converted to bring the total to 14.
Most Read
- 1 Have you had 'the worst cold ever' which is ripping through Norfolk?
- 2 Eight vehicles involved in Acle Straight crash
- 3 'We did everything we could': Police officer tells of car park negotiation
- 4 Woman's hip broken after 'rugby tackle' by pair of dogs
- 5 Pictures emerge of devastating blaze as fire service issue warning
- 6 Shoe shop set to close after more than two decades in business
- 7 Superstar acts that are coming to Norfolk next year
- 8 How to get from Norwich to London for just a fiver
- 9 'Unbelievably shocked': Norfolk garage team named best in country
- 10 Mum's tear-jerking tribute to 'inspiring' teen
The recommendation to use the reserves will now go to the cabinet.