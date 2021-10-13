News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Council preparing to spend £640k on extra homeless accommodation

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 3:33 PM October 13, 2021   
A Norfolk council is considering plans to spend more than £600,000 on temporary accommodation for rough sleepers.

On Wednesday morning, North Norfolk District Council's (NNDC) overview and scrutiny committee heard plans for using £2.5m from reserves on projects, including £640,000 on temporary accommodation (TA).

A report to councillors said the district has high levels of homelessness, which could rise further due to the end of the Universal Credit increase.

The money would go towards the creation of a dedicated energy officer role, purchase of two new TA units, the establishment of a private rented sector guarantor scheme and conversion of eight shared ownership homes to affordable rent.

Councillor Harry Blathwayt said this would be beneficial for the people on the edge of society.

"To fail to release this money to aid these people would be irresponsible," he said.

The council currently has 12 homes used as TA, with one further home being purchased and one being converted to bring the total to 14.

The recommendation to use the reserves will now go to the cabinet.

