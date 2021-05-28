North Norfolk's new councillors share their plans for the furture

Published: 5:30 AM May 28, 2021

From better parking to celebrating North Norfolk's heritage and bringing disused buildings back into use, the district's newly elected county councillors have shared their priorities following the local elections.

Tim Adams (Liberal Democrats) North Norfolk County Councillor for Cromer division. - Credit: Supplied by the Liberal Democrat

Tim Adams, Cromer (Liberal Democrats)

Mr Adams, who has been re-elected as NCC councillor for Cromer, increasing his share of the vote in the process, said it was wonderful to be re-elected.

"I'm overjoyed to be re-elected, it's wonderful. I've managed to get an increased margin as well which is fantastic, I'm really pleased about that."

Mr Adams said while there were "always things" that kept him busy in Cromer he did have several priorities including continuing his work supporting vulnerable people through Cromer Cares and the organisation becoming a charity, returning CCTV coverage to Cromer town centre and bringing the currently empty Station House back into use.

He said: "[Being a councillor] is about not being deterred to do all the small issues and little issue like supporting people with their housing issues, finding the potholes, reporting them for repair.

"People recognise me and that work and it pays off. I have been involved with lots of big issues but also lots of run-of-the-mill type councillor work."

Judy Oliver NCC councillor for Sheringham and Beeston Regis division. - Credit: Supplied by the Conservatives

Judy Oliver, Sheringham and Beeston Regis (Conservative)

Ms Oliver said she was "delighted" to have been re-elected to serve as Sheringham and Beeston Regis County Councillor.

She said: "This is a very special part of North Norfolk with a huge amount to offer its residents and its visitors. We need both to preserve its uniqueness and also drive its economy as we recover from the Covid pandemic."

Setting out her aims Ms Oliver said one of the key priorities for Sheringham was to build a roundabout at the top of Holway Road in the town to make getting around the area easier and more convenient.

She also mentioned parking and making the most of the area's heritage.

"Parking issues remain a key concern for many residents, in particular, parking issues around Sheringham Primary school during drop-off and pick-up times. I am working with Duncan Baker MP and County Highways to find solutions to this issue.

"I also want to see the West Runton mammoth – unique in the world - used more effectively to drive the local economy.

"If there is support for the idea I would like to try to secure funding to have a replica displayed. This would be a new attraction for the area, and would show the tremendous size of the mammoth and how impressive it was."

Eric Vardy, who has been elected as Norfolk County Councillor for Holt. - Credit: Julia Vardy

Eric Vardy, Holt (Conservative)

Mr Vardy who is the newly elected NCC for Holt ward taking the seat from Liberal Democrat candidate Sarah Butikofer, said his priorities were climate change initiatives, supporting struggling businesses and working to protect the character of north Norfolk's towns and villages.

He said: "My past experience as a business owner helps me understand the difficulties most businesses are experiencing, particularly as a result of Covid-19.

"I will do all I can to support them and their employees. I would like to see greater car parking provision in Holt, with increasing numbers of electric vehicle charging points.

"Tree planting is a priority for me, together with promoting carbon reduction initiatives within our homes and businesses.

"I recognise we are fortunate to live in an area of outstanding natural beauty, with unique towns and villages."

Ed Maxfield, Independent candidate for Mundesley division. - Credit: Supplied by Ed Maxfield

Edward Maxfield, Mundesley (Independent)

Mr Maxfield said he was "delighted and honoured" to have been re-elected as NCC councillor for Mundesley.

He said: "I knew that each person voting for me as an Independent would be changing their normal voting habits and so I didn’t take a single vote for granted."

Mr Maxfield said his priorities were always focused on what local people told him they should be but would concentrate on improving safety on local roads, especially the coast road.

Making sure North Norfolk is not "forgotten" when it comes to infrastructure investment and supporting communities in their efforts to protect the environment and tackle climate change.

He said: "As an Independent, my first priority over the next four years will be to get the best deal I can for local people.

"Across the county the Conservatives won a clear majority of seats and so will be running the council for the next four years. I don’t see any benefit in spending my time attacking them or any other party so I will aim to work positively with colleagues across the council to try to get things done."