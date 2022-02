Cromer Pier is one of Norfolk's most famous landmarks - Credit: Antony Kelly

Car park users could be paying up to £8.50 a day in north Norfolk, councillors have heard.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) has been considering increases to parking charges at around 30 of its car parks to help balance the books.

The possible increase - the first in six years - would cover the car parks in Wells, Cromer and Weybourne, which are some of the region's busiest in the summer months.

Speaking to the NNDC cabinet on Monday, Eric Seward, cabinet for finance and assets set out the cabinet's preferred option before it is presented to the full council for final sign-off.

The preferred charges are:

Resort car parks £1.50 for the first hour and £1.20 for each further hour, previously it was £1.30 for the first hour. The day rate will be £8.50.

Coastal car parks will be £1.80 per hour, currently £1.50 and a day rate of £8.50.

Standard car park £1.20 for the first hour, and 80p for each further hour, it’s currently £1 for the first hour. The day rate will be set at £6.

Holt country park will be £2.30 all day, currently £2.

Season tickets frozen

Coaches £12, currently £10

Mr Seward said: “We have a tourist economy, there are significant costs involved in running that economy.

"Whether it is public toilets, the maintenance and operation of our pier in Cromer, additional street cleaning and the maintenance of our parks which amounts to an overall revenue spend of £2m.”

He stressed that the costs cannot just fall on locals but tourists must also contribute.

Mr Seward said the price changes would not be more than the consumer prices index change since the last increase – a national measure of the change in prices of goods and services.

Two car parks will also be redesignated under the plans - the Chequers car park, Sheringham will become coastal tariff, while Station Approach, Sheringham, will move from coastal to a resort car park.

In the spring, Mr Seward said the council would be starting a campaign encouraging residents to take up a season ticket.

The cabinet approved the preferred option and agreed a £25,000 budget to cover implementation.

But Mr Seward said a business case needs to be brought forward to a future meeting for final sign off.