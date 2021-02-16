News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
North Norfolk bin collections returning to normal after snow disruption

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:12 PM February 16, 2021   
Garden waste collections will return to normal in East Suffolk on Monday, September 28. Picture: Chris Bishop

Waste collections will return to normal in north Norfolk from next week. Picture: Chris Bishop - Credit: Archant

Bin collections in north Norfolk are returning to normal after heavy snow and ice saw a freeze on refuse services.

Following a whole week of disruption, it will not be possible for crews to catch up with all services missed.

Collections that were due between Monday February 8 and Friday February 12, will not take place.

Extra waste can be left in up to four bin bags per household, with extra recycling allowed in carboard boxes and clear bags.

Up to four bags of additional rubbish will also be collected from garden waste and commercial bins.

A North Norfolk District Council statement said: "We would like to thank our residents for bearing with us during a challenging week with the inclement weather disrupting our bin collection services."

Visit the council's website: www.north-norfolk.gov.uk for full details about collections.


