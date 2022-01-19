'Forlorn' church's plan for modern extension

A “forlorn”-looking church in King’s Lynn could soon enjoy a large modern extension to house a new lobby, cafe-style seating and soft play area.

North Lynn Methodist Church, on St Edmundsbury Road, has applied for permission from West Norfolk Borough Council to extend the front of its building, along with some internal alterations and a new parking area.

Designs provided by Archangel Architects - which is serving as agents to the church - show the building’s floorspace growing by some 44pc to accommodate the new facilities, while a new car park would have space for 12 vehicles.

The other alterations would see a platform within the chapel demolished, a stage removed, a new kitchen and storage spaces put in, and the installation of sky-lights in the existing lobby.

In a submission to the council, Archangel have written: “The existing church building looks defensive and forlorn; a building that could and should be buzzing with activity and projecting a warm welcome instead does a great job of pushing people away.

“The church, for these reasons, decided to explore the option of procuring a new more welcoming entrance hall to help to develop the relations within interior and exterior.”