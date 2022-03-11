News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Permission granted for 'forlorn' church's modern extension

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 11:20 AM March 11, 2022
North Lynn Methodist Church, pictured in January 2021

North Lynn Methodist Church, pictured in January 2021 - Credit: Google

Permission to build a modern extension at a 'forlorn'-looking church in King's Lynn has been granted by the borough council.

The extension at North Lynn Methodist Church on St Edmundsbury Road will house a new lobby, cafe-style seating and soft play area.

Designs by Archangel Architects show the building’s floorspace growing by some 44pc, while a new car park will have space for 12 vehicles.

The other alterations will see a platform within the chapel demolished, a stage removed, a new kitchen and storage spaces put in, and sky-lights added in the existing lobby.

In a statement, Archangel said: “The existing church building looks defensive and forlorn; a building that could and should be buzzing with activity and projecting a warm welcome instead does a great job of pushing people away.

“The church, for these reasons, decided to explore the option of procuring a new more welcoming entrance hall."

At a February meeting, the council provisionally agreed to contribute £50,000 to the project, using money from the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), because the church was deemed an important community facility.

King's Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council
King's Lynn News

