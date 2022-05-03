News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New chief executive named for Norse Group

Dan Grimmer

Published: 12:26 PM May 3, 2022
Justin Galliford

Justin Galliford has been confirmed as chief executive of Norse - Credit: Norse Group

The search for a new chief executive to head up a major company owned by Norfolk County Council is over - after the man holding the role temporarily was appointed permanently.

Set up as an arms-length company by County Hall, Norse Group provides a range of services in England and Wales, including facilities management, property services and residential care homes.

Former Norse chief executive Dean Wetteland

Former Norse chief executive Dean Wetteland - Credit: Norse Commercial Services

Dean Wetteland, who had been chief executive of Norse Group since 2018, resigned from the company with immediate effect at the end of November.

A spokeswoman for Norse said at that time that Mr Wetteland, who had been with the company for 17 years, tendered his resignation for personal reasons and to take time out to spend with his family.

Justin Galliford, chief operating officer of Norse Commercial Services, stepped in as interim chief executive while the search for a successor went on.

And, at a meeting of the county council's Conservative-controlled cabinet on Tuesday (May 3), councillors agreed to appoint Mr Galliford as Norse's new chief executive.

Norfolk

