Norfolk's Mary Rose: HMS Gloucester shipwreck exhibition dates announced

Dan Grimmer

Published: 4:52 PM November 5, 2022
Updated: 4:53 PM November 5, 2022
The Wreck of the Gloucester off Yarmouth, 6 May 1682, by Johan Danckerts.

The Wreck of the Gloucester off Yarmouth, 6 May 1682, by Johan Danckerts, Royal Museums Greenwich. - Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Dates have been announced for a major exhibition of the remarkable finds recovered from the royal shipwreck dubbed Norfolk's Mary Rose.

HMS Gloucester sank off the coast of Great Yarmouth in 1682, with James Stuart - the future King James II - on board, but lay hidden beneath the waves for more than three centuries.

Its wreck was found in 2007 by Norfolk divers Julian and Lincoln Barnwell, with their friend James Little - but was only made public earlier this year.

Julian and Lincoln Barnwell, who discovered the wreck of The Gloucester which sank 340 years ago, ho

Julian and Lincoln Barnwell, who discovered the wreck of The Gloucester - Credit: Archant

And Norwich Castle Museum has announced the exhibition 'The Last Voyage of The Gloucester: Norfolk's Royal Shipwreck 1682' will run from February 25 until September 10 next year.

Tickets will go on sale soon, with entrance to the exhibition included with general admission to the castle.

Items found at wreck site of royal wreck HMS Gloucester off Great Yarmouth,

The ship's bell helped to identify the Gloucester and is a spectacular find in its own right having such a crucial part to play in life on ship. - Credit: Norfolk Museums Service

The ship's bell will be on show, alongside personal effects telling the stories of the passengers and crew, and of life on board the ship.

Alongside wreck finds, the exhibition will also feature loans from museums in the UK and the Netherlands, including paintings, manuscripts and navigational instruments.

Divers at work on the wreck of The Gloucester

Divers at work on the wreck of The Gloucester - Credit: Norfolk Historic Shipwrecks

