Norfolk's Mary Rose: HMS Gloucester shipwreck exhibition dates announced
- Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Dates have been announced for a major exhibition of the remarkable finds recovered from the royal shipwreck dubbed Norfolk's Mary Rose.
HMS Gloucester sank off the coast of Great Yarmouth in 1682, with James Stuart - the future King James II - on board, but lay hidden beneath the waves for more than three centuries.
Its wreck was found in 2007 by Norfolk divers Julian and Lincoln Barnwell, with their friend James Little - but was only made public earlier this year.
And Norwich Castle Museum has announced the exhibition 'The Last Voyage of The Gloucester: Norfolk's Royal Shipwreck 1682' will run from February 25 until September 10 next year.
Tickets will go on sale soon, with entrance to the exhibition included with general admission to the castle.
The ship's bell will be on show, alongside personal effects telling the stories of the passengers and crew, and of life on board the ship.
Alongside wreck finds, the exhibition will also feature loans from museums in the UK and the Netherlands, including paintings, manuscripts and navigational instruments.