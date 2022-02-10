Norfolk's largest reuse shop opens at tip

Norfolk's largest reuse shop - where people can take and buy second-hand items - has opened at one of the county's newest tips.

The Norwich North Recycling Centre opened in September last year but the Covid-19 pandemic and material supply issues delayed the opening of the reuse shop.

But that shop on the recycling centre site, by the side of the Northern Distributor Road, opened to customers on Thursday (February 10).

The reuse shop has opened at the Norwich North Recycling Centre. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Bosses at Norfolk County Council say the 116 square metre refuse shop will help give more than a hundred tonnes of second hand items a new home each year - and cut waste.

Andy Grant, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for environment and waste. - Credit: James Bass

Andy Grant, the Conservative-controlled council's cabinet member for environment and waste, said: “We are all increasingly mindful of the impact we as consumers have on the planet.

"So I’m very proud that, since the county council opened our first reuse shop at King’s Lynn recycling centre in 2008, the shops have helped prevent up to 1,000 tonnes of quality second hand items from being thrown away every year.

"I’d urge people to come along and browse, or donate, and you never know what bargains you may find."

There are reuse shops at 15 of the county council's 20 recycling centres, accepting donations of good quality second-hand pieces, sold for what the council described as "car boot prices".

Liberal Democrat county councillor Dan Roper. - Credit: Dan Roper

Dan Roper, Liberal Democrat county councillor for Hevingham and Spixworth, the ward in which the recycling centre is based, said: "This excellent new reuse shop is set to further support efforts of local people to reuse and recycle even more.

"I’m sure the chance to bag a bargain while giving an unwanted item a new home is going to prove very popular.”

The Norwich North Reuse Shop. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Since April 2018 Norfolk's reuse shops have been donating a proportion of income to the current chosen charity, the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

The recycling centre in Norwich North replaced the one which used to be based in Swanton Road in Mile Cross.

Another new centre, Norwich South, opened at Harford Park and Ride site in December, replacing one off the A11 at Ketteringham.

And the council last month gave the go-ahead for new £3.85m tips to be opened in Beeston Regis and Spooner Row, to replace the current Sheringham and Wymondham recycling centres.