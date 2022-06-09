Wicker Corgi sculptures for towns and villages to mark Platinum Jubilee

A new corgi sculpture trail will be installed at locations across Broadland - Credit: Broadland District Council

Seven sculptures of the Queen's favourite pet - her beloved Corgis - are to form part of a new art trail to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

The 6ft long and 4ft high wicker sculptures will be installed in various Broadland towns and villages over the summer to mark Her Majesty's 70 years on the throne.

Broadland District Council's art trail will see sculptures installed in Reedham, Thorpe St Andrew, Old Catton, Whitwell and Reepham Railway Station, Blickling Hall, Coltishall and at the Walled Garden in Little Plumstead.

Broadland councillor John Fisher with one of the wicker corgis - Credit: Broadland District Council

The sculptures were created by Norwich-based community arts organisation Tin House.

Trudy Mancini-Boyle, Broadland District Council’s deputy leader, said: “While you’re out and about this summer, keep an eye out for our Corgi sculptures.

"These beautiful sculptures have been handcrafted by local artists and are made of wire and wicker. See how many you can spot.”

Broadland District Council has also organised a Traveller’s Charm Treasure Trail - an adventure quiz for families which encourages visitors to explore the district, solve clues and uncover the district's hidden history.

The trail covers Acle and Reedham, the Marriott’s Way between Whitwell Station and Attlebridge, Thorpe St Andrew, Coltishall and Horstead.

South Norfolk Council has also come up with a trail of its own to tie in with the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

That one is called the Queen’s Treasure Trail, covers Loddon, Caistor St Edmund, Hingham and Harleston.

It also takes in some secret locations which people can only find out by solving clues along the way.

Kay Mason Billig, deputy leader of South Norfolk Council, said: "Our Queen’s Treasure Trail will have you out exploring the area and visiting some wonderful places that you probably didn’t realise were right on your doorstep."

Visitors can complete as much or as little of the trails as they like and go at their own pace.

Paper booklets of the trails, created in conjunction with Discovery Games, will be distributed to families via local schools in the weeks before the summer holidays.

They can also be downloaded via https://discoverygamesuk.com/collections/norfolk/ or by emailing communities@southnorfolkandbroadland.gov.uk