Revealed: Shortlist of artwork for new £500,000 Norfolk trail

The proposal for Reedham Ferry by Maetherea Cristina Morbi + Aurora Destro. - Credit: Maetherea Cristina Morbi + Aurora Destro

The shortlist of designs for a series of artworks to be placed along a new £500,000 trail around Norfolk have been revealed - and the public can help pick which ones are selected.

The Norfolk Way Art Trail aims to get people visiting the county during the October to March off-season and will feature large-scale sculptures being installed at four locations around Norfolk.

The project is funded by money from the European Union, even though the trail will not open until almost two years after the UK left the EU. The cash was already allocated before Brexit.

Artists were invited to come up with striking sculptures and artworks for four points on the 250-mile trail - and organisers received more than 200 proposals.

Those ideas have been whittled down to a shortlist for the locations, at Diss Mere, Reedham Ferry Inn, Boal Quay in King’s Lynn and on the North Walsham and Dilham Canal.

The concept designs have been announced on www.norfolkwayarttrail.co.uk where Norfolk County Council is inviting people to share their opinions by ‘liking’ and ‘favouriting’ the artworks.

Those will be taken into consideration by the EXPERIENCE Norfolk steering group, which will make the final decisions.

Simon Vaughan, director of Creative Giants, commissioned by County Hall to manage the project, said: "We were blown away to receive more than 200 proposals for artworks and the quality of submissions was incredibly high.

"We can’t wait to hear which pieces will be chosen to be part of the Norfolk Way Art Trail."

Plans for a fifth sculpture at Great Yarmouth Market Place have been paused.









BOAL QUAY

Feathership by Annabel McCourt and Adrian Riley

Annabel McCourt and Adrian Riley's proposal for Boal Quay in King's Lynn. - Credit: Annabel McCourt and Adrian Riley

Feathership is based on the legend of the Brotherhood of the Grey Goose Feather - that people carrying a split grey goose feather and speaking a secret word could request help.

IRIS - The Messenger by Mathias Gmachl and Roosa Tulvio

Mathias Gmachl & Roosa Tulvio's proposal for Boal Quay in King's Lynn. - Credit: Mathias Gmachl & Roosa Tulvio

A six metre platform, illuminated by lights from the nine metre tall sculpture above, with concrete tiles featuring messages by the people of King’s Lynn

Plain Sight by Matt Wreglesworth

Matt Wreglesworth's proposal for Boal Quay in King's Lynn. - Credit: Matt Wreglesworth

The artwork creates an environment for the mixing of natural and artificial light on a central column adorned with tiles designed by people from King’s Lynn and Norfolk.

Rainbow Beacon by Bits to Atoms (Guillaume Crédoz)

A proposed Nortfolk Way Arts Trail artwork for Boals Quay in King's Lynn by Bits to Atoms (Guillaume Crédoz). - Credit: Bits to Atoms (Guillaume Crédoz)

Floating a few meters above the ground, the sun- powered lantern turns on when luminosity decreases.





DISS MERE

Playground of Creativity, Discovery & Inclusivity by Clarke Reynolds

The Diss Mere proposal by Clarke Reynolds. - Credit: Clarke Reynolds

The interactive design by the visually impaired artist draws on braille dots for a trail which tells the story of the Diss Mere Monster, inspired by tales of a giant catfish in the waters.

Water Portals by Henry Driver

Henry Driver's proposal for Diss Mere. - Credit: Henry Driver

Four steel sculptures would act as digital portals into the microscopic ecosystem of zooplankton and phytoplankton found in the mere.

Tunnel Through Time by Kaitlin Ferguson

Kaitlin Ferguson's proposal for Diss Mere. - Credit: Kaitlin Ferguson

The Norwich University of Arts graduate's work explores the notion of ‘deep time’ and the 4.5-billion-year history of the planet.

Flock by Toystudio

The Diss Mere proposal by toystudio. - Credit: toystudio

Flock is inspired by the flocking behavior of flights of birds, schools of fish and the swarms of eels synonymous with the Mere and the nearby River Waveney.

DILHAM CANAL

Shelter - Word in the Wind by Jim Bond

Jim Bond's proposal for Dilham Canal. - Credit: Jim Bond

A raised steel structure with articulated fins which move in the breeze like reeds in the wind. Each section is inscribed with the written memory of a visitor to the canal.

Canal (L) by Panisa Jermhans

The proposal for Dilham Canal by Panisa Jermhans. - Credit: Panisa Jermhans

The idea is to express the identity of North Walsham and Dilham Canal with its landscape personality, reflecting industrial heritage and connecting to engineering as a profession.

Prism by Studio Sabine Marcelis

The proposal for Dilham Canal by Studio Sabine Marcelis. - Credit: Studio Sabine Marcelis

The monolith with coloured mirror panels seemingly floats on the canal, activated by its surroundings and the seasons.





REEDHAM FERRY

Iron Reef by Maetherea Cristina Morbi + Aurora Destro

The proposal for Reedham Ferry by Maetherea Cristina Morbi + Aurora Destro. - Credit: Maetherea Cristina Morbi + Aurora Destro

Iron Reef celebrates the historical and ecological heritage of Reedham Ferry Inn and Norfolk.

Solaris by James Tunnard

James Tunnard's Reedham Ferry proposal. - Credit: James Tunnard

Solaris will be a large and beautiful solar-powered light, with a stained-glass design inspired by the colours of the local environment and wildlife.

Colony by Grace Pappas + KitMapper

The proposals for Reedham Ferry by Grace Pappas - Kit Mapper - Credit: Grace Pappas - Kit Mapper

Colony will be a set of six performing flute-like sculpture set back from the banks of the River Yare, activated by tidal forces and water disturbances.

The Spectators by Margaux Carpentier

A proposal for Reedham Ferry by Margaux Carpentier - Credit: Margaux Carpentier

An installation made of mystical creatures inspired by the local fauna, mythology and history.



