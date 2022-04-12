How many visas have been issued to Ukrainians in each part of Norfolk?

Some 156 refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine have so far been offered sponsorship visas to stay in Norfolk and Waveney, new government figures have revealed.

The data relates to the 'Homes for Ukraine' scheme, under which members of the public can volunteer to host refugees in their properties.

Earlier this month, the government confirmed they expected Norfolk to initially resettle some 489 Ukrainians via the scheme.

As of April 6, the following number of visas had been issued in each local authority:

Breckland - 14

Broadland -15

East Suffolk - 30

Great Yarmouth - 26

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk - 24

North Norfolk - 11

Norwich - 11

South Norfolk - 25

The Homes for Ukraine scheme is different to the Ukraine Family Scheme - which allows applicants to join family members in the UK.

As of April 7, there have been 79,800 Ukrainian visa applications received nationally, of which 36,300 are under the Ukraine Family Scheme and 43,600 under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

Some 40,900 visas have been issued, of which 28,500 are under the 'family' scheme and 12,500 under the 'homes' scheme.

As of April 5, there have been 10,800 arrivals via the family scheme and 1,200 via the 'homes' one.