Fire chiefs in water warning amid hot weather

Dan Grimmer

Published: 6:00 AM June 23, 2022
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service has new cameras

Norfolk firefighters have new £12,000 cameras to help rescue people from water - Credit: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

People taking a dip in the hot weather have been warned by fire chiefs that water can be much colder than it looks.

Norfolk Fire and Service crews have been at waterside spots around Norfolk this week giving advice and tips.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service water training

Fire service chiefs have warned people to be careful before taking a dip in the hot weather - Credit: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Tony White, head of prevention at the fire and rescue service, said: "If you're planning to enter open water this summer, always go with a friend and only swim in safe areas. For coasts this means on lifeguarded beaches between the red and yellow flags.

"Water is much colder than it looks and the temperature can significantly drop under the surface.

"Cold water shock can kill, so if you find yourself in trouble in the water then floating on your back can help you to get your breath back and keep you calm.

"If you see someone in trouble in the water, call 999 and then look for an aid such as a ring or throwline.

"Never try to get into the water yourself, as there are often hidden hazards underwater that could harm you and the person you are trying to help."

Norfolk’s firefighters are now using new £12,000 specialist camera equipment to look underwater to locate casualties and hazards, without having to submerge themselves.

Norfolk

