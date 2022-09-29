Reports of indoor BBQs to save costs spark safety warning

Fire chiefs have warned people not to have barbecues indoors amid the cost of living crisis - Credit: Archant

Fire chiefs have warned of the dangers of using barbecues indoors, amid reports people are considering using them this winter to save costs and heat their homes.

They issued a safety message after a Norfolk county councillor revealed some in her division had talked about bringing the devices inside to reduce their cooking and heating bills.

Chrissie Rumsby, Labour county councillor for Mile Cross. - Credit: Labour Party

Chrissie Rumsby, Labour county councillor for Mile Cross in Norwich, raised her concerns at a meeting of the county council's infrastructure and development select committee.

She said: "People are trying to find different ways of cooking and heating in their housing. Some in my ward want to put barbecues in. How are we working with them to prevent this happening?"

Council officers said they would be getting safety messages out over the dangers of using inappropriate methods of cooking and heating in their homes.

After the meeting, Tony White, prevention and protection manager at Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, said indoor barbecues carried a high risk of triggering house fires and could cause deaths from carbon monoxide poisoning.

"Cooking over open flames is always a risk, but while that risk can be managed outdoors, bringing barbeques or similar cooking methods inside the home is asking for trouble," he added.

"Not only does this increase the fire risk, but it can also generate carbon monoxide, which in an enclosed space can be lethal.

"Stay safe by leaving cooking over open flames outdoors where it belongs."





HEATER WARNING

Fire chiefs also repeated previous warnings over using heaters and open fires to keep warm, as electricity and gas costs rise.

Terry Pinto, the fire service's group manager for prevention, said: “In winter we all need to stay warm, we encourage people to do this safely and recommend that if you purchase an electric portable heater that it carries the mark of the British Electrotechnical Approvals Board which means it is has been properly tested.

"When using portable heaters please ensure they are placed at least one metre from people and furniture and don’t use them to dry clothes.”

He also urged people to have working smoke detectors and, if using electric blankets, to make sure wires are in good condition and undamaged.

He added people should not plug heaters, blankets and similar devices into the same multi-way plug and devices should always be turned off before sleeping or leaving the house.

The Norfolk Assistance Scheme provides emergency financial help, essential household goods, and advice and support for all Norfolk residents in need at www.norfolk.gov.uk/nas.