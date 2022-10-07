Councillor criticises Norfolk's absence from Tories' Truss video
- Credit: PA
A Conservative Party video about Liz Truss’s background has been criticised by a local councillor, because of Norfolk’s apparent absence from it.
Terry Jermy, a Labour councillor in Thetford, said it was “very disappointing” that the prime minister's South West Norfolk constituency did not seem to feature in the clip.
The Tory video opens with the prime minister saying: “I’ve lived in a lot of different parts of the country, so I really feel like I understand Britain.”
The first shot is of Greenwich, where Ms Truss has a townhouse and was a councillor in the late 2000s.
Glasgow is also shown, to represent her childhood in Paisley.
But south west Norfolk, where she keeps a home, does not seem to appear.
Mr Jermy said: “It is very disappointing that Liz Truss did not use this opportunity to promote the area that she is supposed to represent.
Most Read
- 1 'I'm absolutely gobsmacked' - Norfolk village pub chef wins national award
- 2 Takeaway with zero rating for food hygiene could be prosecuted
- 3 Man knocked unconscious and jaw fractured in city assault
- 4 What to expect at Winter Wonderland running for 6 weeks with REAL ice rink
- 5 Norwich man was found dead on same day he was due to start new job
- 6 Road reopens after closure due to police incident near Norwich
- 7 Ambulance delays in deaths of two women prompt coroner fears
- 8 Family's plea to other motorists after death of 'big hearted' biker
- 9 Book keeper took more than £30k from city spirits company
- 10 Pret A Manger coffee shop closes in city centre
“South west Norfolk has so much to offer with our fantastic local scenery, farming community, manufacturing and much more that could have featured.
“Residents want confidence that their elected officials understand the challenges that they face.
“This video is further evidence that our MP, and indeed our prime minister, is sadly lacking in this understanding.”