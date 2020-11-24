Grant worth almost £170,000 to ‘expand and strengthen’ trusted trader scheme

Published: 11:58 AM November 24, 2020 Updated: 7:23 AM November 25, 2020

Margaret Dewsbury, chairman of communities, Norfolk County Council, has said a grant worth almost £170,000 will 'expand and strengthen' Norfolk's Trusted Trader Scheme.

A grant worth almost £170,000 has been awarded to allow more businesses take part in Norfolk’s trusted trader scheme.

County Hall in Norwich.

The funding, awarded by the Norfolk Strategic Fund (NSF), is in recognition of projects that support the county’s economic recovery during and after the coronavirus pandemic.

Margaret Dewsbury, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for communities and partnerships, said: “I am delighted the NSF has made this award which will be used to expand and strengthen the Norfolk Trusted Trader scheme.

“This is an excellent scheme which supports Norfolk businesses and helps to increase resident’s confidence by giving them access to carefully vetted local companies and protecting them from rogue traders and doorstep crime.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has meant that many of our local businesses have had periods when they have been unable to trade, and some face an uncertain future.

“We will be recruiting new members and widening Norfolk Trusted Trader’s reach across the county, especially in areas with lower member numbers and under-represented trade sectors, such as Great Yarmouth, King’s Lynn and North Norfolk.”

The new initiatives planned for members include additional advice, training and skills development to support and develop their business.

The scheme, worth £168,898, is also developing a member panel to build member led improvement of the scheme and all Norfolk Trusted Traders members will be receiving additional advice to ensure they are using Covid-19 Secure working practices and have appropriate risk assessments in place.

Existing members have been given a six-month free additional membership to support them during the pandemic, while the first 300 new members to successfully pass the application process will receive a 50pc discount on their first-year membership fees.

Rob Lucas, company director of RLS Computer Services Limited, the first IT company to be listed on the Norfolk Trusted Trader scheme when it was launched just over ten years ago, said: “Knowing a company has been thoroughly checked is reassuring and gives customers peace of mind. We display our Norfolk Trusted Trader membership wherever we can - on our website, social media, printed literature and adverts.”

To find a Trusted Trader or to join the scheme visit www.norfolk.gov.uk/trustedtrader