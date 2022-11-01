Major report highlights region's 'transport deserts'

Two-thirds of those from the region's rural areas are living in 'transport deserts' with no alternative but to rely on cars, a major new report has found.

The document - compiled by an alliance of local authorities and business groups - identifies a widespread lack of public transport infrastructure across East Anglia.

It says the problems, which are particularly acute in countryside and coastal areas, means that locals have no option but to use cars to get around.

The authors say that such 'transport deserts' are making it harder for people in these areas to find jobs, as well as access education and other public services.

They write: "Poor connections are a particular challenge for many people living in our rural and coastal areas, making it difficult to access jobs, education and essential services. Two-thirds of our rural residents live in a ‘transport desert’ where there is no realistic alternative to the private car."

The report has been compiled by the Transport East alliance, as part of its blueprint for how the region's transport infrastructure should be transformed over the next 30 years. It is set to be endorsed at the next meeting of Norfolk County Council's cabinet.

It vows to eradicate all 'transport deserts', but critics have raised concerns that the strategy will only further entrench the use of cars, because it focuses too much on funding road projects. Schemes supported by the plan include the Norwich Western Link and bypasses at Long Stratton and West Winch.

The transport body - made up of local councils, Local Enterprise Partnerships and businesses across Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex - will use the strategy to make the case to the government for investment in a number of schemes up to 2050, which they say will add £43bn to the region's economy.

Other major schemes backed by the strategy include:

Steve Morphew, the leader of the Labour group at County Hall, said: "There is far too much emphasis on roads and too little on making it easier, cleaner, cheaper and better for the environment by using public transport in our county," he said.

"The amount proposed to be spent on roads dwarfs everything else as usual. Everything else is tick-box virtue signalling that covers the priority to lay more tarmac."

Jamie Osborn of the Green group praised the strategy for acknowledging the need to cut greenhouse gas emissions but said there was a "morbid insistence" on building roads, which will cause emissions to rise.

"Norfolk County Council's chronic failure to prioritise green transport has left our county's bus services in a critical state, and the approach to walking and cycling infrastructure is piecemeal at best."

The Liberal Democrats group leader Brian Watkins said: "We've heard a whole range of different plans being discussed by Norfolk County Council but until they start to deliver faster, cleaner, more frequent buses in Norfolk they're all much the same."

He added: "If backing the Transport East strategy helps us decarbonise our transport in Norfolk then we welcome it.

"But Norfolk's Conservatives have shown time and again that they've got no idea how to do this, and are chugging along in the slow lane."

Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport and vice-chair of the Transport East Forum, said: “Backing this strategy gives the government a strong signal that this region is united on the transport improvements we wish to see, to boost the economy and support our communities.”

Cabinet will consider the strategy on Monday, November 7.





Isolated villages

Norfolk's rural nature means it is home to some of the most isolated communities in the country.

Data from the Department for Transport has identified Saham Toney as the county's most remote village, and the 43rd most remote in the entire country.

Officials based their calculations on an analysis of the length of time it takes for locals to reach their nearest services - shops, schools, GP surgeries and employers - by public transport or by walking.

In the official rankings of Norfolk communities, the Tilney, Mershe Lande and Wiggenhall ward, in the west of the county, and Mattishall, in Breckland, were the second and third most remote locations.

In Saham Toney the average minimum journey time to the nearest key service by car was 19.2 minutes, and by public transport 75.7 minutes.