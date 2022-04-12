Revealed: Almost £6m pocketed by top officers at Norfolk councils

The county's highest paid council officers earned almost £6m last year, new data shows.

Information published by the TaxPayer's Alliance (TPA), a pressure group campaigning for a low-tax society, shows that 46 people across Norfolk's eight county and regional councils were paid more than £100,000 in 2020/21.

The figures are included in the TPA's annual Town Hall Rich List, which details the council employees whose remuneration exceeds £100,000 a year.

In total, the Alliance found that when pensions and other compensation is taken into account, £5,718,339 was paid to Norfolk's top earners.

Jonathan Dunning, branch secretary for Unison at the county council, said the union had "concerns" about the numbers of highly-paid staff.

The report comes at a time of heightened focus on public spending amid rises in the cost of living and recent council tax increases.

Norfolk County Council - which recently decided to cut free school meal vouchers for poor families during the Easter holidays - is looking for ways to save up to £20m a year and is expected to make a series of redundancies.

The TPA data shows the highest-paid staff member out of all Norfolk councils is the managing director of Broadland and South Norfolk Council (SNC), Trevor Holden.

Mr Holden earned £166,714 last year, the equivalent of £456.75 a day. This figure is brought up to £191,721 when pension contributions are included.

SNC and Broadland have a further three staff members earning over £100,000. The two councils are the only authorities to share staff in Norfolk.

As the largest authority, Norfolk County Council has the most highly paid staff, with 24 individuals earning more than £100,000.

The highest paid is unnamed but earns £162,500, while the second is Tom McCabe, the head of paid services on £162,100.

This is lower than the council's former top earner - Dr Wendy Thomson, County Hall's former managing director, was on £183,600 when she departed the council in 2017/18.

A county council spokesperson said the pay reflected the skills and experience needed to manage an organisation that employs more than 6,000 people.

Breckland has the second most staff among the top earners with nine. The £1.05m paid to Breckland's highest earners accounts for around a fifth of the Norfolk total in the TPA report.

Norwich has three staff paid more than £100k, including one whose base salary is £43,568 but who received "compensation for loss of office" of £82,642.

The TPA report said no staff at North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) were paid more than £100,000 in 2020/21.

However, a council spokesman said chief executive Steve Blatch earns £112,641, as of April 1, 2022. And before his appointment, NNDC was led by two heads of paid service, who were each earning £102,605 per annum or £205,210 collectively.

King's Lynn has three members earning more than £100k while Great Yarmouth has just one person earning more than £100k.

Mr Dunning, from Unison, said: "At a recent meeting stewards expressed concerns about the number of significantly paid jobs at the county council.

"The view expressed by Unison stewards was that the public sector is now having to compete with the private sector over pay.

"Councils would have to be seen to be paying the going rate that would be paid in a private company.

"I don't think this is an issue specific to Norfolk, it's wider than that.

"In my view, it is linked to the privatisation that the public sector since Thatcher. When I started 35 years ago these types of salaries didn't exist."

Three staff members in Norfolk got paid more than the prime minister, who was entitled to £161,866 in 2020.

However, Mr Dunning said while a PM may get paid less in office, in the longer term they can earn far more. He used former PM Tony Blair as an example, who became a millionaire after leaving office.