News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Electric car charging licences in Norfolk rubber-stamped

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 11:05 AM October 4, 2021   
Electric vehicle charging points are to be installed in car parks in South Norfolk. Picture: Getty

Owners of electric cars in Norfolk will need to buy licences if they want to run cables across footpaths to charge their vehicles. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A scheme which will mean electric vehicle drivers in Norfolk have to pay £50 for licences to run cables over public footpaths to charge their cars is to go ahead.

Norfolk County Council provoked controversy last month when, as part of a strategy to encourage electric vehicle use, it proposed the licences.

But, at a meeting of the Conservative-controlled cabinet on Monday (October 4), councillors agreed to push ahead with the move, as part of the wider drive to get more electric vehicles in use in the county.

But councillors stressed they saw the need for such licences - for those electric vehicle owners who do not have driveways and need to charge their cars on roads near their homes - was a "temporary" solution until more public chargers become available.

Graham Plant, Councillor, at the grand reopening of the Venetian Waterways and Boating Lake, Great Y

Graham Plant, Norfolk County Council deputy leader. - Credit: Archant

Graham Plant, deputy leader of the council said: "This is a temporary measure and I can't see it being permanent.

"Even if the cables are in a rubber strip, if you are in a wheelchair or have a pushchair, it can be disconcerting."

You may also want to watch:

And Mr Plant said not everybody is able to park outside their homes to run a cable to their cars.

He said: "I think there are other things which need to be looked at on this. The principle is sound, but the practicalities will be daunting."

Most Read

  1. 1 Dead dog found in South Norfolk lay-by
  2. 2 Lowestoft primary school roof catches fire
  3. 3 Village pub looks set to become holiday let
  1. 4 Bus firm takes 'drastic action' as fuel runs short
  2. 5 Vulnerable man, 50, reported missing after not being seen for almost a year
  3. 6 Eight people rescued from sinking boat on River Bure
  4. 7 Injured horse rider airlifted to hospital
  5. 8 Sir Michael Caine's East Anglian life remembered on Channel 5 documentary
  6. 9 North Norfolk hotels dominate in latest Good Hotel Guide 
  7. 10 Best places for Sunday lunch with all the trimmings

The electric vehicle strategy also outlines how efforts are being made to work with private companies to get publicly available charging points provided in residential streets.

Potential trial points have been identified on residential streets in Norwich, including Nelson, Mancroft, Mile Cross, Sewell, Thorpe Hamlet, Lakenham and Town Close.

Brian Watkins, Liberal Democrat county councillor for Eaton. Pic: Liberal Democrats.

Brian Watkins, leader of the Liberal Democrat group at Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Liberal Democrats

But Brian Watkins, leader of the Liberal Democrat group at County Hall, said: "I note that the report still contains recommendations to introduce a licence system, and I feel that this could be detrimental for people on lower incomes.

"To meet its environmental targets, the council needs to ensure that it involves as many people as possible, and not just those with money to contribute.

"Other Conservative councils such as Hampshire, are not charging."

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stewart White, presenter BBC Look East. Photo : Steve Adams

Look East presenter Stewart White announces departure live on air

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Fuel pumps out of use at a deserted petrol station forecourt.

Delays across Norfolk as demand for fuel stabilises

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
An attempt by this newspaper to name suspects wanted for years by police has been blocked under data

Norfolk Live

BMW stolen from driveway in small Norfolk village

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Toploader will perform at new festival Wide Skies and Butterflies at the Raynham Estate.

Music

First acts announced for new major music festival as tickets go on sale

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon