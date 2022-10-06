Community hot-spot appeal to keep people warm in 'harsh' winter

Community hot-spots will be created across Norfolk to keep people warm this winter - Credit: PA

Community hot-spots, where people can head to keep warm, will be created across Norfolk - amid fears the cost of living crisis will make this winter "one of the harshest ever".

Norfolk Community Foundation has launched its annual Surviving Winter campaign to combat isolation and loneliness, and support people’s wellbeing during the colder months.

With energy, food and other prices on the rise, charity bosses say Norfolk people are worrying about putting the heating on.

There are also fears people will be isolated at home because they are anxious about spending money to go out.

This year, some of the money raised through the Surviving Winter campaign will be used to create a network of warm spaces in every community.

At those spaces, people will be able to take a break from the cold, meet people and access support to help them through the winter.

To help provide charities and community groups with funding and support to establish these warm spaces in the county, the foundation has created the ‘Community Hot-Spot Fund’ so organisations can apply for £2,000 grants.

Norfolk County Council is providing £400,000 to the foundation, but the charity is keen to raise even more.

The foundation said money could be used to create warm spaces in village halls, to provide people with a place where they can have a cup of tea and chat, or to set up partnerships with cafes or pubs.

Every community hot-spot will have a sticker displayed to help identify places people can go.

Claire Cullens, chief executive of Norfolk Community Foundation, said: “We know this winter will be one of the harshest for many people, both financially and physically.

"As ever, we’re making sure people have the support they need, but we can’t do it alone. If you’re an individual or business in a position to step up and help your local community over the coming months, please consider supporting our Surviving Winter appeal.

"Together, we can ensure that everyone has a place to go where they can feel warm, welcome and well this winter.”

How to help

Community groups interested in becoming a ‘community hot-spot’ are encouraged to apply to the foundation on its website, or by calling 01603 623958 to find out more.

The Norfolk Community Foundation is encouraging people who can to donate to their Surviving Winter appeal, which has long been supported by the Eastern Daily Press.

Members of the public can donate what they can afford or choose to take part in the #DonateTheRebate campaign by making a donation equivalent to their Winter Fuel Payment, the October Council Tax Rebate or this winter’s universal Energy Bills Discount.

Donations can be made on Norfolk Community Foundation’s website at norfolkfoundation.com or by sending a cheque made payable to Norfolk Community Foundation (referencing Surviving Winter on the reverse) to Norfolk Community Foundation, 5th Floor St James Mill, Whitefriars, Norwich, NR3 1TN.