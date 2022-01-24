Millions pumped into care system in attempt to increase wages

Extra money is to be paid to companies providing social care in Norfolk, in an effort to increase workers' wages and stop them leaving the profession.

Care for some vulnerable people is having to be rationed due to the amount of pressure on the county's social care system.

Norfolk County Council says that there are currently 870 people on its 'interim care list' - indicating their needs are not being fully met - and that the situation is getting worse.

Care providers have been left struggling due to Covid-19, financial pressures and staff swapping social care for other jobs.

And that has prompted Norfolk County Council to propose an increase in how much it pays for the social care it commissions as part of an £18m investment.

At a meeting of the Conservative-controlled cabinet on Monday (January 31), officers are recommending that the prices the authority pays for social care it commissions should go up by 6pc - an above inflation rise.

That will increase the hourly rate the county council pays from £19.68 to £20.88.

James Bullion, the council's director of social care, said that would mean providers could pay workers more - and help stem workers leaving the profession.

Bill Borrett, cabinet member for adult social care, said: “We’ve seen unprecedented demand over the past year, and an incredible response from everyone working in care.

"By recommending an above inflation increase, we are proposing not just to help providers deal with rising costs but to continue to put more money into the care sector in real terms.

“We still need greater long-term certainty from the government, and a clear, multi-year financial settlement for the care sector, the leader of the council and I are continuing to press ministers for a greater share of their recently announced reform of social care."

The council received 20 response from care providers over the proposals.

Nine welcomed the uplift, but the rest of those which responded were not convinced it would go far enough to tackle the problems in the care sector.

The key concerns raised were that the wage rates would still not be enough to attract and retain staff.

Mr Bullion has previously said Norfolk is now the poorest place in the East of England for the quality of purchased social care.

Care shake-up

The council's cabinet is also set to back a model for a new system for care.

New Integrated Care Systems are meant to bring together providers and commissioners of NHS services with local councils and other organisations.

Replacing clinical commissioning groups, they were supposed to be up and running by April, but that has been delayed until July.

The cabinet is set to support the approach for new health and wellbeing partnerships, with Mr Borrett saying it will "give communities a chance to be part of the decision making on health".

But, with the county council's cabinet last week agreeing to spend millions on consultants to help make savings in adult social care, Labour's Brenda Jones was not convinced.

She said: "It’s extraordinary Mr Borrett was last week trying to justify spending £6.3m on consultants and now tries to claim he’s giving those using services, carers and communities the chance to be part of decision making? Pull the other one."