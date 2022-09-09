Schools and libraries open but council meetings axed after Queen's death

A number of council meetings have been cancelled after the Queen's death - Credit: PA

The death of the Queen has led to some councils taking the decision to cancel council meetings, but libraries, museums and recycling centres are open as usual.

Schools remain open, but will shut on the day of the Queen's funeral if that occurs, as looks likely, on a weekday - potentially Monday, September 19.

Norfolk County Council said its libraries and museums remained open, with museums available as "a place of reflection".

Our social media feeds will remain silent during this period of mourning. Our museums will stay open during their normal hours as places of reflection. pic.twitter.com/WVAqOFgHgW — Norfolk Museums (@NorfolkMuseums) September 9, 2022

Recycling centres remain open and district councils are continuing with bin collections.

However, some council meetings have been cancelled.

Norfolk County Council cancelled all of its scheduled council meetings up until Wednesday, September 21.

West Norfolk Council said, as a mark of respect, it was cancelling forthcoming meetings of the council's cabinet, corporate performance panel, regeneration and development panel, King's Lynn area consultative committee and the area museums committee.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has cancelled meetings of its housing and neighbourhoods committee, environment committee, licensing committee and economic development committee.

Breckland District Council has postponed its cabinet meeting on Monday, September 19.

Norfolk County Council cancelled Friday's consultation event about the Norwich Western Link Road, which was due to take place at the Costessey Centre.

The council said it would advise people of a rearranged date for this event in due course.

West Norfolk Council has extended consultation on the West Winch Framework Masterplan for 10 days. It will now close on September 27.

Now the mourning period is under way, government policy announcements are not being made in the normal way.

That could affect a decision by new transport secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan over the revamp plans for Thickthorn roundabout.

A decision was due by September 20, but it is understood that could be delayed.

The multi-million pound National Highways plans for Thickthorn include a new slip road off the A11 northbound, which will take motorists beneath both roads before rejoining traffic on the A47 heading towards Great Yarmouth - eliminating the need to use the roundabout.